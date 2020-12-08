Bharat Bandh Today Live Updates: Heavy security at Delhi borders; farmers call for peaceful protests

Bharat Bandh, Farmers Protest Today Live News Updates: Security has been heightened at key protest sites on Delhi’s borders as farmer unions begin their symbolic ‘Bharat Bandh’ agitation Tuesday against the Centre’s three farm laws. The bandh, which has been backed by around 15 Opposition parties and several trade unions, comes a day before the sixth round of talks between the government and the farmers.
The farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, will block key roads during their ‘chakka jam’ protest from 11 am to 3 pm today. They have been protesting at Singhu border, the epicentre of the protests, for the last 12 days.
The Centre has asked all states and Union Territories to tighten security and ensure that peace and tranquility is maintained during the ‘Bharat Bandh’. In a countrywide advisory, the Union Home Ministry also said administrations must ensure Covid-19 guidelines are issued, and health and social distancing are strictly followed.
The Delhi Police will deploy personnel “outside offices of all political parties, the Agriculture Minister’s residence and Krishi Bhawan” to ensure law and order is maintained. On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with his cabinet colleagues, met farmers at the Singhu border where he reviewed arrangements at the protest site. The AAP, along with 14 other Opposition parties have extended support to the December 8 Bharat Bandh call by the farmers.
We're ensuring that public does not face inconvenience and there's no traffic disruption. Adequate security deployed at all important entry/exit points to/from the dist. We also deployed PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) force: Love Kumar, Additional CP, Gautam Buddh Nagar, told ANI.
"Officers are making the rounds in their respective areas and ensuring that no one imposes Bandh forcibly. Everyone has been instructed to ensure security of railway stations, bus stands, metro stations and autos. We'll strictly deal with anyone who takes law in their hands," he added.
The Gujarat Police has said it would impose prohibitory orders in the state on Tuesday in view of the Bharat Bandh call given in support of the farmers’ agitation, even as Chief Minister Vijay Rupani declared that Gujarat would remain open and his government would ensure that nobody tries to forcefully shut down businesses and shops. The CM also warned of legal action against those “trying to vitiate the atmosphere”.
At a press conference on Monday, Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia said that section 144 prohibiting assembly of more than four persons at a public place will be imposed across Gujarat on Tuesday. He added that those attempting to click pictures and videos of any agitation and posting on social media also will be booked.
“Section 144 notification in districts and cities on December 8 will be announced by respective police commissioners and senior officials so that there is no assembly of more than four persons… Check post points at border cities have been set up to ensure smooth management of traffic on state highway. Bandobast has also been arranged outside APMCs and markets. Anyone forcibly shutting shops and businesses forcibly or destroying public and private properties will be booked and arrested,” Bhatia said.
Thousands of farmers in Karnataka will join the Bharat bandh on Tuesday. Karnataka Rajya Riatha Sangha president K Chandreshekar said members of around 300 farmers’ organisations would participate. Aikya Horata, a coalition of farmer, labour and Dalit groups, started an indefinite sit-in protest in Bengaluru on Monday. The Karnataka chapter of the All-India Kisan Sangharsh Co-ordination Committee (AIKSCC), a coalition of several farmer organisations, has called for a six-hour bandh on Tuesday.
The Karnataka Congress said it would launch a letter drive against the farm and labour laws. According to Congress Karnataka chief D K Shivakumar, these letters with the signature of farmers and labourers would be sent to the President.
“Congress president Sonia Gandhi has directed the party workers to gather the opinion of the farmers and labourers by way of signature on the letter. On the directions of our party president Sonia Gandhi, we are going to provide 8.8 lakh letters to the farmers and labourers who will sign on it and send it to the President of India,” Shivakumar said.
Inputs by Darshan Devaiah
In Maharashtra, the ruling Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are among the key parties to support the nationwide strike. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut urged people to take part in the “non-political” bandh to support farmers. Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik said NCP workers would join the shutdown by observing social distancing norms.
However, Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses and taxis will ply as scheduled during Tuesday’s ‘Bharat bandh’, PTI reported. The All India Motor Transport Congress, an apex body of trucker outfits, said it would “join the Bharat bandh and suspend their operations on December 8”. “Transportation of essential commodities like milk, vegetables and fruits have been excluded from the bandh,” said Daya Natkar, secretary of Maharashtra Rajya Truck Tempo Tankers Vahatuk Sangh.
Mumbai APMC market closed due to Bharat Bandh. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)
Security personnel deployed in Patna, in the wake of Bharat Bandh called by farmer unions.
Railway service blocked by the Left supporters at Jadavpur Railways station during the nationwide strike called by farmers. (Express photo by Partha Paul)
To support protesting farmers, all the grain markets — including 152 main yards and around 1,700 sub-yards and mandis at the block and village level, will stay shut for three days till December 9 (Wednesday) as arhtiyas and labourers working at these mandis will join the dharna at Delhi border.
Talking to The Indian Express, Harbans Singh Rosha, the president of Khanna Grain Market Arhtiyas Association, the biggest mandi of Punjab, said that on Monday commission agents and labourers in 50 buses and 80 personal vehicles were being sent to the dharna site in Delhi. He added that these arhtiyas and labourers belong to mandis of Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib and Moga district, while the mandis of the entire state will remain closed for the three days beginning Monday. Read this report by Anju Agnihotri Chaba