Bharat Bandh Today Live Updates: Heavy security at Delhi borders; farmers call for peaceful protests

Trains blocked by the Left supporters at Jadavpur Railways Station during the nationwide strike called by farmers. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Bharat Bandh, Farmers Protest Today Live News Updates: Security has been heightened at key protest sites on Delhi’s borders as farmer unions begin their symbolic ‘Bharat Bandh’ agitation Tuesday against the Centre’s three farm laws. The bandh, which has been backed by around 15 Opposition parties and several trade unions, comes a day before the sixth round of talks between the government and the farmers.

The farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, will block key roads during their ‘chakka jam’ protest from 11 am to 3 pm today. They have been protesting at Singhu border, the epicentre of the protests, for the last 12 days.

The Centre has asked all states and Union Territories to tighten security and ensure that peace and tranquility is maintained during the ‘Bharat Bandh’. In a countrywide advisory, the Union Home Ministry also said administrations must ensure Covid-19 guidelines are issued, and health and social distancing are strictly followed.

The Delhi Police will deploy personnel “outside offices of all political parties, the Agriculture Minister’s residence and Krishi Bhawan” to ensure law and order is maintained. On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with his cabinet colleagues, met farmers at the Singhu border where he reviewed arrangements at the protest site. The AAP, along with 14 other Opposition parties have extended support to the December 8 Bharat Bandh call by the farmers.