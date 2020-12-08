Bharat Bandh highlights: Centre issues advisory, farmers appeal for peace

Farmers Bharat Bandh Highlights: Mumbai APMC market closed due to Bharat Bandh Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty 09.12.2020

Bharat Bandh Highlights: The Bharat bandh, which has been called by the agitating farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, over the contentious new farm laws, has received the backing of almost over 15 opposition parties and several trade unions. The bandh is likely to have an impact in parts of north India and some non-BJP ruled states elsewhere, even as the farmer leaders said that no one should be forced to join the shutdown.

The bandh comes ahead of tomorrow’s fresh round of talks between heads of farmer unions and the Centre. Talks between the government and protesting farmers remained inconclusive on Saturday even after five rounds of discussions. The farmers said they consider their demands “non-negotiable”, and the next round of talks will be dominated by the agenda of total repeal of the three farm laws through a special session of Parliament.

Here are the highlights from the Bharat bandh today:

Chakka jam till 3 pm

The farmers, who have been protesting at Singhu border near Delhi for the last 12 days, will block key roads during their ‘chakka jam’ protest. Appealing to everyone to join the “symbolic” bandh, farmer leaders said they will block key roads during their ‘chakka jam’ protest from 11 AM to 3 PM as part of their stir, which has drawn people from northern states especially Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

Centre issues advisory for tight security across states, UTs

The Centre has issued an advisory directing all the states and Union Territories to tighten security and ensure COVID guidelines are followed. In a countrywide advisory, the Union Home Ministry said the state governments and UT administrations must ensure that the COVID-19 guidelines issued with regard to health and social distancing are strictly followed. Apart from heavy police deployment at key border areas, Delhi Police will deploy personnel “outside offices of all political parties, the Agriculture Minister’s residence and Krishi Bhawan” to ensure law and order is maintained.

Farmers stop train in Maharashtra

Members of a farmers’ organisation on Tuesday staged a ‘rail roko’ in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district as part of the Bharat Bandh called by agitating farmer unions to press for repeal of the Centre’s agri laws. Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna members stopped the Chennai-Ahmedabad Navjeevan Express at Malkapur station in Buldhana district while protesting against the farm laws. Police detained Sanghatana leader Ravikant Tupkar and his supporters over the incident, after removing them from the rail tracks, an official said. Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) in Navi Mumbai, Nashik, Dhule, Pune and Solapur are closed during the bandh.

Farmers have appealed for peaceful and non-violent protests as part of Tuesday’s Bharat bandh. “We have to mention with absolute clarity that there will be voluntary closure of shops and businesses and no one will be forced to do so. We do not want any sort of violence. For many days, we have been sitting at the borders peacefully and we want the bandh to reflect that. There are dedicated timings for protests and no emergency services will be halted,” said Dr Darshan Pal, president of the Krantikari Kisan Union (Punjab).

These are the places where fresh blockades are expected

Fresh blockades are expected at Delhi’s borders, apart from Tikri, Singhu, Chilla and Ghazipur, where farmers are already sitting. Fire services, ambulances, medicine delivery and other emergency services will not be affected, farmers said, but dairy, vegetable and fruit delivery will be. Metro services in NCR will function as per usual.

Market associations say won’t shut

Market associations in the national capital said they will not be participating in Tuesday’s bandh. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and All India Transport Welfare Association (AITWA) also took a similar stand. “We are not closing the market tomorrow. We have not faced any shortage of supplies or any issues as such so far. Yes, there is slightly less footfall of customers from Noida and Gurgaon…,” said Ashwani Marwah, general secretary of the Traders Association Lajpat Nagar.

Delhi Police advisory for traffic movement

Apart from heavy police deployment at key border areas, Delhi Police will deploy personnel “outside offices of all political parties, the Agriculture Minister’s residence and Krishi Bhawan” to ensure law and order is maintained.

A senior police officer from New Delhi district told The Indian Express, “There will be deployment at Jantar Mantar, Vijay Chowk, India Gate, the Agriculture Minister’s residence, Krishi Bhawan, offices of all political parties — places from where crowd mobilisation is possible. We have also spoken to taxi, transport, trade unions on the bandh.”

“Delhi Police has made adequate arrangements to ensure normal movement of people on roads for the proposed bandh. Anybody who tries to disrupt normal movement/life or forcefully closes shops will be strongly dealt with, as per law,” Delhi Police additional PRO Anil Mittal said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd