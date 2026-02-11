Bharat Bandh on February 12: What services could get hit amid support from workers nationwide

The nationwide general strike has been called to demand the repeal of the four labour codes and the withdrawal of several policies affecting workers and farmers. (Express file photo)

India’s working class is preparing for a nationwide general strike on Thursday, February 12, 2026. The protest is being backed by unions representing agricultural, rural and informal sector workers.

Fourteen national trade unions have jointly organised the strike. In addition, employees and teachers from Central and State Civil Services, workers’ groups from Central and State Public Sector Undertakings, and independent trade unions are supporting the action.

All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) General Secretary Amarjeet Kaur told PTI: “Not less than 30 crore workers will participate in the strike called on February 12.”

She noted that approximately 25 crore workers had taken part in the July 9, 2025 agitation.