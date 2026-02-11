Bharat Bandh on February 12: What services could get hit amid support from workers nationwide

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
India’s working class is preparing for a nationwide general strike on Thursday, February 12, 2026. The protest is being backed by unions representing agricultural, rural and informal sector workers.
Fourteen national trade unions have jointly organised the strike. In addition, employees and teachers from Central and State Civil Services, workers’ groups from Central and State Public Sector Undertakings, and independent trade unions are supporting the action.
All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) General Secretary Amarjeet Kaur told PTI: “Not less than 30 crore workers will participate in the strike called on February 12.”
She noted that approximately 25 crore workers had taken part in the July 9, 2025 agitation.
The nationwide general strike has been called to demand the repeal of the four labour codes and the withdrawal of several policies affecting workers and farmers.
Key demands include:
Meanwhile, farmers’ organisations such as the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) have raised concerns about the India-US interim trade framework, alleging it could adversely affect Indian farmers.
According to a PTI report, the strike is expected to affect around 600 districts. Amarjeet Kaur said Odisha and Assam are likely to witness a complete shutdown, while several other states may experience significant disruptions.
Banking operations, public transport services and government offices in many regions may be affected. However, essential services — including hospitals, ambulance services, airports, medical facilities, private offices and ATMs — are exempt.
There is no official nationwide holiday announcement for educational institutions.
However, schools and colleges in states such as Kerala, Odisha and West Bengal may remain closed due to strong local support for the strike, according to multiple reports.
Wholesale markets and retail establishments in states with significant union presence are likely to shut down.
In the banking sector, employee and officer organisations — including the All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA), the All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA), and the Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) — have joined the protest call. Consequently, public banking services may be impacted.
