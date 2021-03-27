Bharat Bandh called by farmers hits normal life in Punjab, Haryana

People supporting Bharat Bandh were seen roaming in SUVs, open jeeps, cars with open roofs while urging people to close their shops to support farmers.

Farmers’ Bharat Bandh call on Friday impacted normal life both in rural and urban parts of Punjab. Protests, according to farmers, were organised at 365 places in the state, out of which 311 were road blockades that were staged on national, state highways and even on link roads. There was no violent incident reported during the duration of the bandh.

While 32 farmer unions from Punjab staged dharnas at 200 places, the Kisan Mazdoor Sangrash Committee (KMSC) blocked road and rail traffic at 165 places in 12 districts. BKU (Ugrahan), meanwhile, created rail and road blockades at 50 places in 16 districts of Punjab.

Road traffic was disrupted in several parts of Haryana as women took lead in enforcing the daylong Bharat Bandh, especially in Jind, as part of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha’s protest call against the three central agri laws.

The maximum impact of the shutdown was felt in nine districts – Jind, Hisar, Kaithal, Fatehabad, Sirsa, Bhiwani, Rohtak, Jhajjar and Kurukshetra.

Meanwhile, no political party organised a separate dharna anywhere but their workers were seen sitting in different protest dharnas in Punjab.