Bharat bandh by Left ‘cheap politics’: Mamata Banerjee

Lashing out at the Left parties for calling Bharat bandh, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said they are doing it for “cheap publicity”. “Bandhs called by them (Left parties) earlier were rejected. They want to get cheap publicity by calling bandh and hurling bombs on buses. Instead of gaining this publicity, political death is better,” she was quoted as saying by ANI.

The chief minister added that those who don’t have any political existence in the state are trying to ruin its economy by pursuing “cheap politics” of strikes. “We will not allow any strike in Bengal. Those who don’t have any political existence in the state are trying to ruin its economy by pursuing cheap politics such as strikes,” she said.

“CPI (M) has no ideology. Planting bombs on railway tracks is ‘gundagardi‘. In the name of the movement, commuters are being beaten up and stones are being pelted. This is ‘dadagiri‘, not a movement. I condemn this,” she said.

Banerjee said she extends her support to the cause of the strike, which has been called against the Centre’s economic policies, the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed nationwide NRC, but reiterated that her party and government is against any sort of shutdown.

They have not engaged in any mass movement against CAA or NRC, neither in Bengal nor across the country, and they want to take a short cut by calling a strike, Banerjee said.

The TMC government in West Bengal has announced that its employees would be barred from availing casual leave or half-day leave on Wednesday.

Protesters hit the road across the country as trade unions called for a day-long strike as part of a Bharat bandh call. In West Bengal, road and rail blockades were reported from several parts of the state as trade union activists along with Left and Congress supporters picketed in support of the 24-hour general strike against the “anti-people” policies.

