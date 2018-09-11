Bharat Bandh brings Gujarat to a halt, over 400 Congress workers detained

A deserted shopping mall in Ahmedabad on Monday during Bharat Bandh over fuel price hike (PTI) A deserted shopping mall in Ahmedabad on Monday during Bharat Bandh over fuel price hike (PTI)

The five-hour bandh on Monday called by the Opposition Congress to protest against skyrocketing fuel prices threw life out of gear in various cities of the state. While in Ahmedabad, major transport vehicles remained off the roads, shops and schools remained closed for the most part of the day. Police said that nearly 500 Congress functionaries were detained across the state, including state party chief Amit Chavda and Gujarat party in-charge Rajiv Satav from Lal Darwaja area of Ahmedabad here.

There were reports of Congress workers forcing petrol pumps to down shutters in some parts of the state.

Roads in some areas, including Chhota Udepur and Surat, were blocked with burning tyres by protesting Congress workers, while bus services were affected in many areas like Rajkot, Amreli and Ahmedabad.

In Surat, shops and business establishments in the Patidar-dominated areas like Punagam, Yogi chowk, Sarthana, remained shut on Monday. Many schools and colleges were also either closed or witnessed low attendance. In the Patidar-dominated areas, Congress municipal corporators came out on the roads with party workers to enforce the bandh. Diamond factories, however, remained operational.

Congress councillor from Punagam, Vijay Pansurya, said, “My ward is the most sensitive area, and here shopkeepers kept their shops closed in the afternoon as they voluntarily supported the bandh. These shopkeepers are from textile and embroidery, as they had been badly affected with the rise in the fuel prices.”

Congress workers block a road in Danilimda. (Express photo by Javed Raja)

In the wall city area of Surat, the main street was open throughout the day. Some of the Congress leaders, who were on their way to block the road, were detained by police. Sources in the Surat police said that the bandh was peaceful as no untoward incident took place.

Sources said that over 230 persons were detained in Surat alone, while in Bharuch 62 persons, followed by 90 people in Navsari and over 100 in Valsad district. They were later released.

Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS) said that they had to divert routes of 36 buses with protesters stopping buses and deflating tyres in as many as forty incidents in the city. “But no trip was cancelled,” said J T Mehta, Director of Transport (AMTS).

There were reports of protesters stopping buses and deflating tyres, but no bus was burnt. Though at some places, violent protesters smashed glass shields and window panes of the buses.

“There was no major incident of arson or stoning in the day, except for front glasses of two buses and side glasses of eight buses were smashed in the city areas,” said Standing Committee chairman of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Amul Bhatt, adding that 70 per cent of the BRTS and 90 per cent of the AMTS buses were on the roads till afternoon.

Protesters also attempted to block roads near Danilimda BRTS corridor, but they could not succeed and people were detained, police said.

Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi called the bandh successful but agreed that party workers tried to shut down some establishments. “Gujarat has observed a complete bandh as people voluntarily joined it. It is true that our workers did try to shut some establishments. But we only requested the people to close their operations. We did not indulge in violence,” Doshi said.

However, the BJP hit out at the Congress. “Resorting to violence is the only alternative left when people desert you. Failure of #BharatBand called by the Congress party is a testimony of Indians realising the efforts made by our PM Shri Narendra Modiji to make India a super power,” state BJP chief Jitu Vaghani tweeted .

Later in the day, state Congress president Amit Chavda thanked the people of Gujarat for backing the bandh. “I thank the people of Gujarat for voluntarily supporting Bharat Bandh called by the Congress to raise issue of fuel price hike, rising unemployment, and plight of farmers. This shows that the BJP government has lost its support among all sections of the society,” he tweeted.

