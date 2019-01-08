Bharat bandh in Bengaluru, Mumbai LIVE updates: Transport takes a hit, schools shut

In Mumbai, the Bharat bandh coincides with a strike being held by Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) employees. Some 3,200 buses remained non-operational across Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai today. The two-day Bharat bandh, which began today, was called by trade unions to protest policies for workers adopted by the Centre.

Educational and commercial institutions remained closed across Karnataka Tuesday in light of the nation-wide Bharat bandh. While Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses remained off the roads, few Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses were seen plying. Private buses, autos, taxis and the metro services were available for commuters, but were reportedly charging higher fares.

Trade unions have staging a two-day strike across the country to protest the policies for workers adopted by the Centre. The Bharat bandh began on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The trade unions have the support of almost all major independent federations of central employees, state employees and the employees of banks, insurance, telecom, and other service sectors.

Besides traders, farmers from the All India Kisan Sabha and Bhumi Adhikar Andolan will also join the agitation.

AIKS and Bhumi Adhikar Andolan will observe ‘gramin hartal’, rail roko and road roko on January 8 and 9. The farmers are protesting the Modi government’s failure to address the agrarian crisis and save farmers’ lands from corporates.

The central trade unions have accused the government of ignoring its demands on minimum wage, universal social security, workers’ status, including pay and better facilities, and guard against privatisation of public and government sectors.