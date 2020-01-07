Transport, banking services to be hit as unions call for Bharat bandh tomorrow against Modi govt’s policies

Bharat Bandh on 8th January 2020: Several banks have already informed stock exchanges about the strike and its impact on banking services. (Representational) Bharat Bandh on 8th January 2020: Several banks have already informed stock exchanges about the strike and its impact on banking services. (Representational)

Bharat Bandh on 8th January 2020: Banking operations and ATM services across the country are likely to be affected on Wednesday, with thousands of employees to participate in a day-long strike as part of a Bharat bandh call given by 10 Central Trade Unions (CTUs). The Bharat Bandh has been called by the Central Trade Unions (CTUs) to protest against the “anti-people” policies of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

PSU banks are likely to be amongst the most affected, with services like deposit and withdrawal, cheque clearing and instrument issuance expected to be impacted due to the strike. However, services at private sector banks are unlikely to be impacted. Several banks have already informed stock exchanges about the strike and its impact on banking services.

The bank unions have called the strike to protest against banking reforms and mega-merger of PSU banks initiated by the Narendra Modi government. The All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers Association (AIBOA), Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI), Indian National Bank Employees Federation (INBEF) and Indian National Bank Officers Congress (INBOC) had issued a circular last month on its decision to join the nationwide strike.

In a stock exchange filing, State Bank of India (SBI), however, said the impact of the bank strike would be minimal on its operations. The membership of our bank employees in unions participating in strike is very few, so the impact of the strike on bank’s operation will be minimal,” SBI said.

Bank of Baroda, the third-largest bank in India, said the functioning of its branches and offices might be affected or even paralysed due to the bank strike. “The bank is taking necessary steps for the smooth functioning of bank’s branches/offices on the day of the strike, in the event the strike materializes, the functioning of the branches/offices may be affected/paralysed,” Bank of Baroda said in a regulatory filing.

Canara Bank also expects its operations to be hindered due to the bandh call. “The Bank is taking necessary steps for the smooth functioning of Bank’s Branches/Offices on the day of the proposed strike. However, in the event, the strike materialises, the functioning of the branches/offices may be impacted by the strike,” it said.

Syndicate Bank has also issued a public notice asking customers to make transactions before the bank strike on January 8. Other than banking, transport and other key services are also likely to be disrupted in many states due to this Bharat bandh call.

