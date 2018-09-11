Atishi at rally, AAP says gave ‘in-principle’ support

AAP leader Atishi with CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury at the rally. (Source: Twitter/@AAPDelhi) AAP leader Atishi with CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury at the rally. (Source: Twitter/@AAPDelhi)

AAP leader Atishi Monday joined the protest against fuel price hike called by the Congress, after much internal debate. Atishi and a few other party members went to Jantar Mantar in the afternoon. In the evening, however, AAP, came down heavily on Congress, asking it to shun its unreasonable and “big brother” attitude towards other parties.

“The AAP is of the clear view that all opposition parties must unite and force the Modi government to reverse its anti-people policies which are solely responsible for price rise, particularly the unprecedented rise in prices of petrol and diesel. However, the Congress cannot be the umbrella under which all opposition parties are comfortable. Congress has to shun its big brother and unreasonable attitude towards other parties,” it said in a statement.

Saying that AAP leaders had only lent “in-principle support” to the protest, the statement added that it should not be seen as support for Congress.

