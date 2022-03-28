Bharat Bandh Live Updates: Banking, transport services likely to be hit today & tomorrow as trade unions call for strike

A joint forum of central trade unions, supported by the All India Bank Employees Association, has called for a nationwide strike today (March 28) and tomorrow (March 29) against the Central government’s policies affecting workers, farmers, and people in general.
The decision comes following a meeting on March 22 where the trade unions said that they would protest against the Centre’s “anti-worker, anti-farmer, anti-people and anti-national policies”. The bank unions are participating to protest against the government’s plan to privatise public sector banks, as well as the Banking Laws Amendment Bill 2021.
A statement by the trade unions informed that roadways, transport workers and electricity workers have also decided to join the strike. The country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has said that banking services may get affected due to the strike. Workers from various other sectors such as coal, steel, oil, telecom, postal, income tax, copper, and insurance are expected to participate in the strike.
Amarjeet Kaur from the All Indian Trade Union Congress General Secretary, told PTI that they are expecting participation of over 20 crore formal and informal workers with mass mobilisation of workers across the country.