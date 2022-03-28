scorecardresearch
Monday, March 28, 2022
Bharat Bandh Live Updates: Banking, transport services likely to be hit today & tomorrow as trade unions call for strike

The country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has said that banking services may get affected due to the strike. Workers from various other sectors such as coal, steel, oil, telecom, postal, income tax, copper, and insurance are expected to participate.

By: Express Web Desk | Kochi, New Delhi |
Updated: March 28, 2022 8:47:35 am
CPI-M members supporting the Bharat Bandh take out a protest march in Kolkata on Monday. (Express Photo: Partha Paul)

A joint forum of central trade unions, supported by the All India Bank Employees Association, has called for a nationwide strike today (March 28) and tomorrow (March 29) against the Central government’s policies affecting workers, farmers, and people in general.

The decision comes following a meeting on March 22 where the trade unions said that they would protest against the Centre’s “anti-worker, anti-farmer, anti-people and anti-national policies”. The bank unions are participating to protest against the government’s plan to privatise public sector banks, as well as the Banking Laws Amendment Bill 2021.

A statement by the trade unions informed that roadways, transport workers and electricity workers have also decided to join the strike. The country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has said that banking services may get affected due to the strike. Workers from various other sectors such as coal, steel, oil, telecom, postal, income tax, copper, and insurance are expected to participate in the strike.

Bharat Bandh Live Updates: The bank unions have also joined today and tomorrow's nationwide strike; The unions have called the strike to protest the Central government’s policies affecting workers, farmers, and people in general; Follow this space for latest updates:

08:47 (IST)28 Mar 2022
Workers from other sectors also likely to join the nationwide strike

Apart from banks, workers from various other sectors such as steel, oil, telecom, coal, postal, income tax, copper, and insurance are expected to participate in the strike. The unions in railways and defence sector are expected to make mass mobilisation in support of strike at several hundreds of spots. Roadways, transport workers and electricity workers have decided to join the strike.

08:36 (IST)28 Mar 2022
Bharat Bandh today, over 20 crore workers expected to join strike

Good morning and welcome to our Blog. The call for the nationwide strike today has been given by a joint forum of central trade unions, to protest against government policies affecting workers, farmers, and people. Amarjeet Kaur from the All Indian Trade Union Congress General Secretary, told PTI that they are expecting participation of over 20 crore formal and informal workers with mass mobilisation of workers across the country. Follow this space for latest news and updates

Roads in Kochi remained deserted as shops are shut owing to the bandh. (Express Photo)

Most shops in Kochi remained shut owing to the Bharat Bandh. (Express Photo)

The nationwide strike will, however, have limited impact in West Bengal as the government issued an order saying all offices were to remain open and the employees would have to mandatorily report to duty. “In view of calls given by different trade unions for a 48-hour nationwide strike/bandh on March 28 and 29, all state government offices will remain open and employees shall report for duty on those days. Leaves to be treated as ‘dies-non’ and no salary will be admissible," the order read.

