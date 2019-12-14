At Bharat Bachao rally, Congress top brass echoes: ‘If you love India, raise your voice’

The ‘Bharat Bachao’ rally in Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Saturday. (Twitter/@INCIndia) The ‘Bharat Bachao’ rally in Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Saturday. (Twitter/@INCIndia)

The Congress Saturday launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP government highlighting the “failures” of the central government and its alleged attempt to divide the country and its people.

Addressing the Congress’ mega “Bharat Bachao Rally” (Save India Rally) at Ramlila grounds here, Congress president Sonia Gandhi assured justice to all who will be affected by the Citizenship Act implemented by the BJP government. “CAB, which the BJP government has brought in, will destroy the country as it has in the northeast. But I guarantee whoever will get injustice, Congress will stand with them,” she said.

“Suffering injustice is the biggest crime, it’s time to rise to save democracy and constitutions,” she added.

Accusing the BJP of violating the Constitution every day, Sonia said, “An atmosphere of “andher nagri chaupat raja” in the country, entire nation asking where is “sabka sath sabka vikas.”

Thousands of party workers and supporters attended the rally today. Top Congress leaders, including Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, P Chidambaram, Ashok Gehlot, and Sachin Pilot addressed the rally.

Among the first to address the rally was senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who was released on bail earlier In December after spending over 100 days in Tihar Jail in the INX Media case. He accused the BJP government of wrecking the economy. “In six months, the Narendra Modi government has completely wrecked the economy. There is one bad news every day,” alleged Chidambaram.

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi said he will never apologise for speaking out the “truth” and said it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his “assistant” Amit Shah who need to apologise for “destroying” the country’s economy.

Taking a jibe at the BJP for demanding an apology for his “rape in India” remark, Gandhi said, “My name is Rahul Gandhi, not Rahul Savarkar. I will never apologise for speaking truth and nor will any Congressman do so. It is Narendra Modi and his assistant Amit Shah who has to apologise to the country for destroying India’s economy.”

Accusing the Prime Minister of singlehandedly “destroying” the economy, Rahul said, “It is Prime Minister himself and not India’s enemies who has destroyed our economy and (he) still calls himself a patriot”

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi too didn’t leave a stone unturned in hitting out the Centre for its “litany of injustices”. “One who doesn’t fight against injustice in country will be judged as a coward. If we remain silent, our revolutionary Constitution will be destroyed and the country’s division will start,” she said.

“If you love India, please raise your voice. If we remain silent today, our revolutionary Constitution will be destroyed. The division of the country will start and we will all be as responsible for this division as any corrupt leader of the BJP and the RSS,” she thundered.

A combative Priyanka raised the recent alleged torching of a rape victim in Unnao who subsequently succumbed to her injuries at a Delhi hospital and remembered her father Rajiv Gandhi and his sacrifices. “When I saw the father of the Unnao rape victim burying his face in his palms and crying, I remembered my own father whose body I saw as a 19-year-old. My father’s blood is in this soil just as the blood of the Unnao victim is nurturing this earth. This country is ours and it is our moral duty to save it,” she said, with her mother and party president Sonia Gandhi and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi seated at the stage.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd