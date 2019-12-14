‘Rape in India’ remark: I am Rahul Gandhi, not Savarkar, won’t apologise for speaking truth, says Congress leader

The ‘Bharat Bachao’ rally in Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Saturday. (Twitter/@INCIndia) The ‘Bharat Bachao’ rally in Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Saturday. (Twitter/@INCIndia)

Refusing to succumb to pressure from the BJP over his ‘rape in India’ remark, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said he will not apologise for speaking out the “truth” and instead, sought an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Union Home Minister Amit Shah for “destroying” the country’s economy.

While addressing a large gathering of Congress workers at a massive ‘Bharat Bachao’ rally in Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan, the former Congress chief said, “My name is Rahul Gandhi, not Rahul Savarkar. I will never apologise for speaking truth and nor will any Congressman do so. It is Narendra Modi and his assistant Amit Shah who has to apologise to the country for destroying India’s economy.”

On Friday, both Houses of Parliament saw frequent disruptions over Rahul’s remarks during an election rally in Jharkhand with members of the ruling BJP demanding an apology from the Congress leader.

Training his guns on the Prime Minister, Rahul accused Modi of singlehandedly “destroying” the economy. “It is Prime Minister himself, and not India’s enemies, who has destroyed our economy and (he) still calls himself a patriot,” he said.

Reiterating his claims, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi said several small businesses have been destroyed due to the wrong policies of the Modi government. “They violate the Constitution every day and then also celebrate Constitution Day. Congress will not step behind in the fight against injustice, will fulfil our duty of saving country, democracy till our last breath,” Sonia said.

Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was also present at the rally, raked up the ongoing protests against the contentious Citizenship Act, saying one who doesn’t fight injustice in the country will be judged as a coward.

“One who doesn’t fight against injustice in country will be judged as a coward. If we remain silent, our revolutionary Constitution will be destroyed and the country’s division will start,” she told the crowd.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd