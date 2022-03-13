Ashneer Grover denies owning ‘Rs 10 crore dining table’

Entrepreneur and TV show host Ashneer Grover, who was stripped by BharatPe of all company titles, on Sunday rubbished a media report that claimed he had spent a whopping Rs 10 crore on a dining table, saying that he would rather invest the money in a business and generate employment for others.

Grover took to Twitter to respond to what he called were “BharatPe Board lies.”

“Is it a space rocket? Is it a time machine? No, it’s a ₹10cr dining table !! Haha ! I don’t hold the Guinness World Record for the most expensive table ever. Nor do I intend to. Press – don’t fall for BharatPe Board (undisclosed sources) lies – you’ll lose your credibility like them,” he tweeted.

He further said that the dining table was not even worth 0.5 per cent of the price mentioned. “I’d rather put ₹10cr in business and create employment for 1,000 of folks so that they can earn & put a dignified meal on their tables for their families,” he added.

It’s not even worth 0.5% of that. I’d rather put ₹10cr in business and create employment for 1,000 of folks so that they can earn & put dignified meal on their tables for their families. Score; Self Goal (Loss of Credibility) by BharatPe Board / Investors – 1 : Lavishness – 0. — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) March 13, 2022

This comes after BharatPe, earlier this week, alleged that Grover his wife Madhuri Grover and their relatives “engaged in extensive misappropriation of company funds, including, but not limited to, creating fake vendors through which they siphoned money away from the company’s expense account and grossly abused company expense accounts in order to enrich themselves and fund their lavish lifestyles”.

On March 1, Grover had written to BharatPe’s board of directors resigning from his position as managing director and a board member of the company.

In his mail, Grover had alleged that the BharatPe board had “ousted” him for their “vested interests”, and added that the recent developments related to the company seem to be a “battle of egos being played to the gallery of the media under the charade of ‘good governance’”.