Bhanushali murder: Prime accused Chhabil Patel’s two business partners get bail

Former MLA Chhabil Patel’s two business partners who were in jail in connection with the alleged murder of former BJP leader Jayanti Bhanushali were granted bail by Gujarat High Court on Wednesday. They are the first to get bail in the high-profile murder committed in January this year.

Advertising

The bench of Justice AY Kogje on Wednesday grant bail plea filed by Rahul Patel and Nitin Patel, the two business partners of Chhabil Patel. “The court told us that it was granting our bail application and that it would issue a detailed order tomorrow,” Hitesh Kanthecha, the advocate of Rahul and Nitin told The Indian Express on Wednesday.

Rahul and Nitin own 25 per cent share each in Chhabil Patel’s farmhouse in Reldi village near Bhuj in Kutch district. They are native of Sabarkantha district but have settled in Kutch for business reasons. They were arrested by the special investigation team (SIT) of Gujarat railway police on January 24, two weeks after Bhanushali was allegedly shot dead on board Sajayjinagari Express train near Samakhiyali in Kutch district. Theirs was the first arrest in the murder case.

The SIT investigation claim that Rahul and Nitin were part of the conspiracy hatched by Chhabil Patel to murder Bhanushali to end the political rivalry. Bhanushali was elected MLA from Abdasa Assembly constituency in Kutch district in 2007. Chhabil Patel, as a Congress candidate, defeated Bhanushali from the same seat in the 2012 Assembly election. However, in 2014, Chhabil Patel defected to the BJP. The saffron party fielded Chhabil Patel in bye-election to Abdasa seat in 2014 but he lost to senior Congress leader Shaktinsinh Gohil. The BJP again gave Chhabil Patel ticket to contest the 2017 Assembly election from the same seat but he lost one more time. Meanwhile, Bhanushali was made vice-president of Gujarat state unit of the BJP. However, Bhanushali had to resign that post after he was booked for rape on the basis of a complaint filed by a woman of Surat last year.

Advertising

Bhanushali had alleged that he was framed in the rape case by his rivals. Months later, Chhabil Patel was also booked by Delhi police for rape after a woman alleged that the politician sexually assaulted after promising to help an NGO she was associated with. Chhabil was arrested and jailed but was later granted bail. The woman too was once close to Bhanushali but had later fallen out with him and had joined ranks with Chhabil.

Police say that with the help of a woman from Kutch and Surjit Pardeshi alias Bhau of Maharashtra, Chhabil hatched a conspiracy to get Bhanushali killed. Through the help of the woman and Bhau, Chhabil hired two a gang of sharp-shooters of Pune and gave Rs30 lakh contract to murder Bhanushali. Police say that the sharp-shooters had stayed at Reldi farmhouse and that Rahul and Nitin had provided them support. Police also claim that Chhabil had also held a meeting with the woman, Bhau and other accused of the case at Reldi farmhouse on December 31, 2018, a week before Bhanushali was shot dead in his first-class coupe of Sayajinagari. After shooting Bhanushali twice from point-blank range, the two shooters—Shashikant Kamble and Ashraf Sheikh had pulled chain of the train, taking the train to halt and had then escaped on a motorbike with which Dhatre was waiting for them, SIT says.

Days after his name surfaced in the Bhanushali murder case, BJP had suspended Chhabil Patel from the party in January this year.

After arresting Rahul and Nitin, the SIT had subsequently arrested Chhabil, his son Siddharth, Vishal Kamble, two sharpshooters Shashikant Kamble alias Bitiyadada and Ashraf Sheikh and Raju Dhatre. However, the woman, Bhau and one Nikhil Thorad who helped them were on the run. On November 6, however, the woman and Bhau were arrested from Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh, taking the number of arrests in the case to 11. While Vishal Kamble is accused of being part of the team of sharp-shooters from Pune, Dhatre is a pickpocket from Pune who provided logistical support to the two shooters on the day of the murder.

However, Kanthecha said that Rahul and Nitin had no role in the murder. “While pleading for bail for our two clients, we submitted that they were merely business partners of Chhabil Patel and didn’t know about the murder conspiracy. Therefore, prima facie, no case is made out against them of criminal conspiracy as defined by Section 120 (b) of Indian Penal Code and that charge-sheet has been filed against them. The court agreed with our submission and ordered them to be enlarged on bail,” said the lawyer.

The duo had earlier approached district and sessions court of Bhuj for bail but the sessions court had rejected their application. Subsequently, they had moved the Gujarat High Court in August.