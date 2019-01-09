Bhanushali murder a political killing, has parallels with Haren Pandya death: Congress

The Congress on Tuesday termed the murder of former BJP MLA Jayanti Bhanushali a “political killing”. State Congress chief Amit Chavda tweeted: “Ex-BJP MLA Jayanti Bhanushali, who was accused of running sex rackets, has been shot dead on a train. Was he ‘eliminated’ to save big names of BJP involved in rackets?”

Chavda further said that law and order situation is worsening in Gujarat and that Chief Minister Vijay Rupani should own up as he heads the Home Department.

Alleging that Bhanushali’s murder reminds one of the former minister Haren Pandya’s murder under mysterious circumstances in 2003, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Paresh Dhanani told mediapersons that “Bhanushali’s murder is exactly similar to the murder of Haren Pandya’’.

“The reign of terror under the BJP rule that began with the political murder of Haren Pandya has now reached the ‘politics of terror’ in the murder of Bhanushali in a running train’’, Dhanani said.

Echoing Chavda’s comments, Dhanani said: “I suspect that Bhanushali was killed to hide the secrets of BJP’s big personalities. The truth in the matter can only come out if an impartial probe is conducted’’.

Reacting to the murder, Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi asked, “What was the hidden secret which Bhanushali was aware of that became the cause of his murder? Was Bhanushali privy to the secrets of Naliya sex scandal for which he was murdered? If a former MLA is not safe in Gujarat, then what about the safety and security of common men?”

Hardik slams govt over law and order Patidar quota leader Hardik Patel also slammed the BJP government over the law and order situation. In a tweet, Hardik said, “Bhanushali’s family has alleged BJP leaders’ role in the murder. If a ruling party leader is not safe in Gujarat, then what would happen to the common man.” “Gujarat model ki phir se ek baar hawa nikal gayi (The Gujarat model has been busted yet again),” he added.