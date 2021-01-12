scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, January 11, 2021
Must Read

Bhandara hospital was functioning without fire NOC since inception

In 2015, when the hospital constructed an extension to open a sick newborn care unit (SNCU), a medical store and a nutrition rehabilitation centre, no fire NOC was obtained from the Bhandara Nagar Parishad.

Written by Tabassum Barnagarwala | Mumbai | January 12, 2021 2:02:59 am
Charred remains of SNCU equipment after the fire. (PTI)

The Bhandara District General Hospital, in which 10 newborns died in a fire, had been operating without the mandatory no objection certificate (NOC) from the local fire department since its inception in 1981.

In 2015, when the hospital constructed an extension to open a sick newborn care unit (SNCU), a medical store and a nutrition rehabilitation centre, no fire NOC was obtained from the Bhandara Nagar Parishad.

Senior district officials also said the building was handed over by the PWD to the public health department without an occupation certificate.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Since 2015, only one fire drill has taken place under the Kayakalp scheme in 2016-17.

A six-member committee comprising health and fire officials and electrical engineers is conducting a detailed inquiry into the death of 10 newborns in the hospital’s SNCU early January 9.

While the SNCU’s oxygen pipe and electric wiring system had melted, its air-conditioning system and one radiant warmer were gutted. Officials suspect the fire either started in one radiant warmer in the “out-born section” or in the electric wiring, since both sustained maximum damage.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

The four-storey civil hospital building has 482 beds. Early last year, over 300 more beds were added for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. “The entire building’s wiring system is very old. We have raised this issue several times,” a health official said.

Last November, the Bhandara district health office had written to the Bhandara Nagar Parishad to conduct a fire audit. Earlier, a letter, again requesting a fire audit, was sent to the Nagar Parishad in 2018. When contacted, Bhandara Collector Sandeep Kadam said, “The inquiry is on. We are looking into the matter.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 11: Latest News

Advertisement