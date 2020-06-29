Bhakra, Pong dams ready for increased inflow during monsoon

The water storage level in Pong dam stands at 1334.73 feet while the total capacity of the dam is around 1390 feet. (Express Archive) The water storage level in Pong dam stands at 1334.73 feet while the total capacity of the dam is around 1390 feet. (Express Archive)

Ahead of the monsoon season, the Bhakra and Pong dams have created sufficient cushion space to receive the increased inflow of water the coming weeks.

Sources in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) said that the water level in Bhakra dam, as on Monday, was 1580.41 feet. This is 100 feet less than the total capacity of the dam, which stands at around 1680 feet. Officials say that with the present rate of inflow of water as well as outflow, there was no reason for any worries.

The water storage level in Pong dam stands at 1334.73 feet while the total capacity of the dam is around 1390 feet.

The level of inflow into Bhakra dam from the catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh stood at 47,160 cusecs on Monday. Similarly, the inflow of water into Pong dam was 9,766 cusecs. The outflow from Bhakra dam was 29,990 cusecs while that of Pong dam was 15,005 cusecs.

In 2019, the minimum level recorded in Bhakra dam was on June 25 at 1604.21 feet while the maximum was recorded on August 20 at 1680.82 feet. Pong dam had recored a minimum level of 1326.51 feet on July 6 2019 while the maximum of 1388.47 feet was recorded on September 11.

The total rainfall received in the catchment area of Bhakra Dam in Himachal Pradesh in 2019 was 903 mm between June and September. The catchment areas of Pong dam had received 1238 mm rainfall in the corresponding period.

The reservoir storage bulletin issued by the Central Water Commission on June 25 states that the overall storage position in the reservoirs across the country is better than the corresponding period of last year and is also better than the average storage of last 10 years in the corresponding period.

As per the bulletin, the live storage available in the dams of Punjab, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh is 7.3 Billion Cubic Metres (BCM), which is 38 per cent of total live storage capacity of these reservoirs. The storage during the corresponding period last year was 36 per cent and average storage in last 10 years for the corresponding period as 29 per cent of live storage capacity of these reservoirs.

