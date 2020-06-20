Bhakra dam’s water levels brought down by 41 ft to prevent floods this year

The level of Bhakhra dam on Thursday (June 18) was 1,566.49 feet against 1,607. 42 ft on the same day last year. Space is being created ahead of predictions of a strong monsoon this year. The level of Bhakhra dam on Thursday (June 18) was 1,566.49 feet against 1,607. 42 ft on the same day last year. Space is being created ahead of predictions of a strong monsoon this year.

TO PREVENT a repeat of last year’s floods, the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) has created sufficient cushioning in the Bhakra dam by bringing its level down by 41 ft, ahead of monsoon season. However, the Punjab government’s much-needed project to canalise its rivers, which is aimed at preventing floods, is yet to see light of day.

The level of Bhakhra dam on Thursday (June 18) was 1,566.49 feet against 1,607. 42 ft on the same day last year. Space is being created ahead of predictions of a strong monsoon this year.

The dam is built on the Sutlej river, which had created havoc in around half dozen districts of Punjab last year during rainy season and caused major floods here.

The dam has released nearly 25,000-35,000 cusecs (cubic foot per second) water daily since April. BBMB sources said that since April till date, water release from Bhakhra remained between 162.00 billion cusecs to 226.80 billion cusecs. Out of this, around 8.64 billion cusecs water was released to Pakistan in over 10 days in April and May.

The figures from the Central Water Commission (CWC) revealed that water storage in the dam was 1,608.22 feet on April 2 against its total capacity of 1,689.79 feet which has come down to 1,566.49 feet on June 18. Similarly, the current live storage of water in the dam was 2.338 Billion Cubic Meter (BCM) on April 2 which was 1.482 BCM on Thursday.

Sources in the BBMB said water was released continuously downstream in summer months, irrespective of whether there was a demand for irrigation on several days, to create the space so as to prevent flooding during monsoons in Punjab.

Sources also said that space is also being created in the Pong dam, which is built on the Beas in Talwara region of the state, and since April 2 to till date 23 ft space has been created by bringing down the level from 1,367.48 ft on April 2 to 1,344.48 feet on June 18. As against 3.719 BCM water currently, the dam has 2.456 BCM water in its reservoir. Still, the authorities want to bring it down to 1,332 ft against its capacity of 1,390 ft.

