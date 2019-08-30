Bhagwat to start three-day Bengal tour from tomorrow

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is scheduled to visit West Bengal for a three-day tour from August 31.

According to sources, he will discuss several issues, including the present status of the organisation, social work and outreach programmes, with Sangh Pracharaks of north and south Bengal here.

Sources said Bhagwat, scheduled to leave on September 3, will also discuss the present social and political situations in the state.

He is also scheduled to visit the homes of renowned people in Kolkata, including Sangh functionaries. A number of senior BJP leaders, who have sought permission for courtesy meeting with Bhagwat, have been granted time.

According to political analysts, his visit bears significance keeping in mind the controversy within the rank and files of BJP over inducting TMC leaders. Already there is an undercurrent of discord between newcomers and old timers in BJP.

RSS leaders in Bengal are not very happy in the manner, in which a section of tainted TMC leaders are being welcomed in the BJP, and have raised concern.