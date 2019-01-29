Toggle Menu
Bhagwant Mann to again take over charge as AAP’s Punjab chiefhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/bhagwant-mann-to-again-take-over-as-aaps-punjab-chief/

Bhagwant Mann to again take over charge as AAP’s Punjab chief

The development comes days after the Sangrur MP announced in a rally that he has given up drinking, much to the satisfaction of Arvind Kejriwal, the national convenor of the party, who was present at the rally.

bhagwant mann, arvind kejriwal, aap leader, punjab aap, quit drinking, punjab newsm sangrur news, indian express
Mann will renew his role on Wednesday in Chandigarh

AAP Punjab leader Bhagwant Mann will again take over charge as the party’s state president, a year after he resigned from the position following party chief Arvind Kejriwal’s apology to Akali leader Bikram Majithia over allegations of his involvement in drug trade.

Mann will renew his role on Wednesday in Chandigarh in front of Delhi deputy chief minister and Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia.

Last year, amid reports of dissent with the party’s top leadership, Mann had tendered his resignation as the AAP’s state unit chief after Kejriwal withdrew a defamation case against Majithia and issued an unconditional apology. Mann had then said he would continue his “fight against drug mafia and all kind of corruption in Punjab.” However, the party maintained that his resignation was yet to be accepted.

Last week, the Sangrur MP announced in a rally that he has given up drinking, much to the satisfaction of Arvind Kejriwal, the national convenor of the party, who was present at the rally.

Mann said he had been “unfairly targeted” for being an alcoholic by political opponents and claimed that from January 1, he had quit drinking.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Nitish Kumar breaks down while paying tribute to George Fernandes
2 Yogi Adityanath takes holy dip in Ganga post cabinet meet at Kumbh mela
3 Alibaug farmhouse benami case: Authority drops charges against Shah Rukh Khan, says IT order 'baseless'