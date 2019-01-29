Bhagwant Mann to again take over charge as AAP’s Punjab chief

AAP Punjab leader Bhagwant Mann will again take over charge as the party’s state president, a year after he resigned from the position following party chief Arvind Kejriwal’s apology to Akali leader Bikram Majithia over allegations of his involvement in drug trade.

Mann will renew his role on Wednesday in Chandigarh in front of Delhi deputy chief minister and Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia.

Last year, amid reports of dissent with the party’s top leadership, Mann had tendered his resignation as the AAP’s state unit chief after Kejriwal withdrew a defamation case against Majithia and issued an unconditional apology. Mann had then said he would continue his “fight against drug mafia and all kind of corruption in Punjab.” However, the party maintained that his resignation was yet to be accepted.

Last week, the Sangrur MP announced in a rally that he has given up drinking, much to the satisfaction of Arvind Kejriwal, the national convenor of the party, who was present at the rally.

Mann said he had been “unfairly targeted” for being an alcoholic by political opponents and claimed that from January 1, he had quit drinking.