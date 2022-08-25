scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022

Bhagwant Mann reaches out to PM Modi, says January security breach ‘unfortunate’

Mann said: “It’s unfortunate and a great sorrow that your January 5 programme had to be cancelled. It was very sad. The same Punjab is now welcoming you with open arms. You are the Prime Minister of our country and it’s our duty to give you a warm welcome… Punjabis are known for their hospitality.”

The Prime Minister's convoy was held up in Punjab's Ferozepur district on Wednesday. (PTI)

SEEKING TO dial down the tension between the AAP and BJP, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann struck a reconciliatory note on Wednesday, extending a “warm welcome” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was in Mohali to inaugurate a cancer hospital.

Referring to the security breach during Modi’s Punjab visit in January, under the previous Congress government, Mann said: “It’s unfortunate and a great sorrow that your January 5 programme had to be cancelled. It was very sad. The same Punjab is now welcoming you with open arms. You are the Prime Minister of our country and it’s our duty to give you a warm welcome… Punjabis are known for their hospitality.”

Mann also praised Modi for dedicating a “big gift” to the nation, in the form of the 300-bed Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Mohali. He said he hoped Modi would “give big gifts to Punjab and we will accept those happily”.

Modi did not announce any new projects in Punjab, and said the cancer hospital would benefit patients from Haryana and Himachal Pradesh as well. “I feel contented by dedicating this big gift to you,” he said.

Following the CBI searches at Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s residence, the AAP leadership is engaged in a war of words with the BJP leadership. Attempting to dial down the tension, Mann said the AAP government in Punjab was “working in tandem with the BSF and the Centre” to maintain law and order. “We will not let the unity and integrity of the country break,” he said.

In his address, Modi stressed on holistic healthcare and said his government was working on promoting preventive healthcare, setting up small and modern hospitals in villages, medical colleges and institutions in cities, hiring more doctors and paramedics, making available cheaper medicine, and using the latest technology in healthcare.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 02:20:07 am
