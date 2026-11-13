MEA cites ‘national policy’ on Pak over Punjab CM’s Lahore invite

Days after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was invited to serve as chief guest at the opening ceremony of an international Punjabi conference in Lahore on November 27, India government on Friday said Delhi has a national policy on Pakistan and expects everyone to follow it.
The invitation, dated October 25, was extended by Punjabi Parchar, a cultural and advocacy organisation, with Pakistani Punjabi poet Baba Najmi among its signatories. It specifies that the 4th International Punjabi Conference will open at 11 am on November 27 at the Punjab Institute of Language, Art & Culture (PILAC) in Lahore.
The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, when asked about the invitation, said, “When it comes to relations with foreign countries, we have a national policy and expect everyone to abide by it. As far as political clearances for dignitaries visiting abroad is concerned, an assessment is made by this Ministry, in line with its overall policy and processed accordingly.”
He then underlined India’s national policy after Operation Sindoor, and said, “As far as our position on Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack is concerned, it should be amply clear to all as to where we stand.”
Since Centre has previously denied Mann clearance for several overseas visits, the Punjab government is treading cautiously and awaiting a formal invitation from Pakistan before making travel arrangements.
The issue was first raised in the Punjab Assembly on October 23, where Mann said he wanted to attend the conference and visit historical gurdwaras, including Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur and Nankana Sahib.
However, citing past rejections, Mann said, “They do not even let me go to France or Japan. How will they let me go to Pakistan?” He also suggested that a delegation of Punjab Assembly members across party lines could accompany him if the Kartarpur Corridor is reopened.