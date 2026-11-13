MEA cites ‘national policy’ on Pak over Punjab CM’s Lahore invite

Days after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was invited to serve as chief guest at the opening ceremony of an international Punjabi conference in Lahore on November 27, India government on Friday said Delhi has a national policy on Pakistan and expects everyone to follow it.

The invitation, dated October 25, was extended by Punjabi Parchar, a cultural and advocacy organisation, with Pakistani Punjabi poet Baba Najmi among its signatories. It specifies that the 4th International Punjabi Conference will open at 11 am on November 27 at the Punjab Institute of Language, Art & Culture (PILAC) in Lahore.

The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, when asked about the invitation, said, “When it comes to relations with foreign countries, we have a national policy and expect everyone to abide by it. As far as political clearances for dignitaries visiting abroad is concerned, an assessment is made by this Ministry, in line with its overall policy and processed accordingly.”