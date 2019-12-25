Bhagwant Mann doesn’t like reporter’s question, charges at him

“Tu theka leya saare sawaalan da? (Have you taken the contract to ask all questions),” Mann asked the reporter. “Tu theka leya saare sawaalan da? (Have you taken the contract to ask all questions),” Mann asked the reporter.

Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann Tuesday landed in a fresh controversy after he charged at a reporter during a press conference here apparently irked over latter’s question that there was a perception that Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) was the main opposition party in Punjab and not the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

As Mann, the Aam Aadmi Party convenor in Punjab, dismissed the question, the reporter with a television channel cited dharnas being organised by the Akali Dal prompting an angry response from Mann: “Kaun kehnda Akali Dal aa…tainu kaun kehnda Akali Dal aa… Kehre dharne launde kaahde virudh dharne launde (Who says Akali Dal is main opposition party…Who tells you Akali Dal is the main opposition. Which dharnas do they hold…against whom?)”

Mann continued aggressively: “Sirf dharneyan naal, kirpa karke… eh dharneyan naal koyee virodhi dhir nahi bandi hundi…ok? Sawaalan naa bandi hundi aa…tusin parya ki sab ton vadh sawaal kidhe ne (Opposition is not defined by dharnas. It is defined by the questions…Did you read who posed maximum questions?).”

Targeting Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, Mann said, “Sukhbir Badal nu tusin seriously layi jaane o yaar. Mand budhi bacha e oh (You are taking Sukhbir Badal seriously. He is an intellectually challenged kid).”

When the journalist attempted to ask another question, Mann started gesticulating at other reporters and said, “Nahi nahi hor sawaal karo koyee (No, no someone else ask questions)”, before turning to the TV journalist again and telling him harshly, “Tu theka leya saare sawaalan da? (Have you taken the contract to ask all questions?)”.

When the reporter questioned his conduct, Mann stood up and charged towards him. He was stopped by party leaders accompanying him. After arguing for a while, Mann walked out of the media interaction. Later, Chandigarh Press Club issued a statement saying that the journalists present at the Mann’s press conference boycotted the event after his outburst.

Condemning Mann’s behaviour, Shiromani SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said journalists should “demand fresh dope test report from Mann before initiating any conversation” with him.

Talking to newsmen, Cheema urged journalists “to carry alcometers to judge for themselves if Mann was sober enough to engage in any meaningful conversation.”

“Bhagwant Mann had besmirched the fair name of Punjab in Parliament also where MPs now smell his breath to ascertain whether he was speaking under intoxication or not. Now, Mann is creating conditions whereby people will now check his intoxication level before interacting with him in Punjab also,” Cheema said.

The SAD leader also condemned “Leader of Opposition HS Cheema as well as AAP legislators who kept mum and did not condemn Mann for misbehaving with journalists”.

Earlier, Mann who addressed a gathering of party leaders from the state in connection with ensuing Delhi Assembly elections, asked them to head to National Capital Delhi for campaign. He said that when he had gone to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur with the government delegation, he sat amongst the public. “I sat with the public. While (Pakistan Prime Minister) Imran Khan was making an address, I was sitting in the public. No one saw my photo, but I interacted with the maximum number of people there,” Mann said responding to a question by a party leader.

Asking party leaders to reach Delhi, Mann said he will make all arrangements for them. Taking a swipe at Sukhbir Badal and Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal over the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Mann said both voted in favour in Parliament, but in Punjab, they were saying that Muslims should be included within the ambit of the new law.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App