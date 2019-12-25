Bhagwant Mann doesn’t like reporter’s question, charges at him

Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh/File) Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh/File)

Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann Tuesday landed in fresh controversy after he charged at a reporter during a press conference here, apparently irked over the latter’s question that there was a perception that Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) was the main opposition party in Punjab and not the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

As Mann, the Aam Aadmi Party convenor in Punjab, dismissed the query, the journalist attempted to ask another question. Mann then told other reporters to ask questions, before telling the reporter, “Have you taken a contract to ask all the questions?”

When the reporter questioned his conduct, Mann stood up and charged towards him. He was stopped by party leaders accompanying him.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App