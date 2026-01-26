Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who served as Uttarakhand CM, Maharashtra Governor, awarded Padma Bhushan

Former Uttarakhand chief minister and Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has been awarded Padma Bhushan for his services in the field of public affairs and “successful career as a teacher and journalist”.

Originally from the Bageshwar district of Uttarakhand, Koshyari completed his Master’s degree in English from Almora University in 1964. During this period, he served as the general secretary of his college’s student union. He also represented the Executive Council of Kumaon University from 1979 to 1982, 1982 to 1985, and 1988 to 1991.

He had also worked as a lecturer at Raja Inter College in Raja Ka Rampur, Etah, in Uttar Pradesh. As a journalist, Koshyari is credited with founding and managing a weekly called Parvat Piyush from Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand in 1975. He has also published two books, Uttaranchal Pradesh Kyun? and Uttaranchal Sangharsh Evam Samadhan, besides writing articles in newspapers.