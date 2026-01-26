Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who served as Uttarakhand CM, Maharashtra Governor, awarded Padma Bhushan
Koshyari has long been associated with the RSS and was detained at Almora and Fatehgarh Central Jail under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) during the Emergency.
Written by Aiswarya Raj
Dehradun | January 26, 2026 07:29 AM IST
3 min read
Former Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. (File Photo)
Former Uttarakhand chief minister and Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has been awarded Padma Bhushan for his services in the field of public affairs and “successful career as a teacher and journalist”.
Originally from the Bageshwar district of Uttarakhand, Koshyari completed his Master’s degree in English from Almora University in 1964. During this period, he served as the general secretary of his college’s student union. He also represented the Executive Council of Kumaon University from 1979 to 1982, 1982 to 1985, and 1988 to 1991.
He had also worked as a lecturer at Raja Inter College in Raja Ka Rampur, Etah, in Uttar Pradesh. As a journalist, Koshyari is credited with founding and managing a weekly called Parvat Piyush from Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand in 1975. He has also published two books, Uttaranchal Pradesh Kyun? and Uttaranchal Sangharsh Evam Samadhan, besides writing articles in newspapers.
He also founded schools such as Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Pithoragarh, Vivekanand Vidya Mandir intercollege, and Saraswati Vihar Higher Secondary School in Nainital.
Koshyari has long been associated with the RSS and was detained at Almora and Fatehgarh Central Jail under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) during the Emergency.
In May 1997, Koshyari became a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council. After the bifurcation of UP in 2000, he was appointed the minister of Energy, Irrigation, Law and Legislative Affairs of the newly created state of Uttaranchal (now Uttarakhand). In 2001, he replaced Nityanand Swami as the new chief minister of the state. He held the post for only a year, though, as the BJP lost the 2002 Assembly polls.
In 2008, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Uttarakhand, and in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Koshyari won from Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar.
He courted controversy as Maharashtra Governor when he swore in Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister and Ajit Pawar as his deputy on November 23, 2019, in the aftermath of a Maharashtra Assembly election whose outcome hung in balance after the Shiv Sena, led by Uddhav Thackeray, broke a pre-poll alliance with the BJP to start talks with the NCP and the Congress. The “coup” lasted three days, as the BJP failed to muster the numbers. Koshyari had faced criticism for ignoring precedent and allowing the party to use loopholes to try to wrest back power in the state.
