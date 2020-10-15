Recall Bhagat Singh Koshyari to preserve Raj Bhavan’s ‘prestige’: Sena to PM, Shah

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Uddhav Thackeray.(Express Archive)

Taking aim at Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over his letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the Shiv Sena said Koshyari should be recalled if Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah wish to preserve the “prestige” of Raj Bhavan.

In a stinging editorial in Saamana, the party’s official mouthpiece, Sena claimed that using the Governor’s office to attack the state government has proved costly for the BJP in Maharashtra.

In an official letter demanding the immediate reopening of places of worship, Koshyari had asked Uddhav if he has turned “secular”. Koshyari sent the letter Monday. Thackeray responded Tuesday saying he did not need his Hindutva credentials certified by Koshyari.

The Saamana editorial justified the chief minister’s response to Koshyari’s letter. “Even the gods must be ringing the temple bells in happiness,” it said. “If the sound of ringing bells has reached Modi and Shah, then they will recall the Governor to preserve the prestige of Raj Bhavan.”

Editorial | Governor Koshyari needs to be reminded of document he committed to upholding when he took oath of office.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray. (ANI) Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray. (ANI)

Restaurants have opened with strict COVID-19 safety protocol, but reopening temples will see crowding, it said. If the BJP wants temples to reopen, then there should be a national policy, it said. Several important temples in the country are closed, it added.

Koshyari’s letter evoked criticism from ruling allies the Congress and the NCP as well. While NCP leader Sharad Pawar wrote a strong letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing “shock and surprise” at the “intemperate language” used by the Governor, Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the governor has lowered the dignity of the high constitutional office and asked Centre to take cognizance.

The CPM demanded that the Governor be sacked, saying he has crossed all limits of constitutional propriety by mocking secularism, one of the fundamental principles of the Constitution.

In his letter on Monday, Koshyari told Thackeray it is “ironical that while on one hand the state government permitted opening of bars, restaurants and beaches, our gods and goddesses have been condemned to stay in the lockdown.” Koshyari mentioned that he has received three representations from delegations demanding that places of religious worship be reopened. In response, Thackeray pointed out the ‘coincidence’ that all the three letters Koshyari mentioned were from BJP office-bearers and supporters.

(With inputs from PTI)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd