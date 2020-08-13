Bhagat Singh Koshyari inaugurates 7-day campaign for organ donation promotion, awareness

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. (File)

“It is essential to understand the importance of organ donation, both in the present and in the future,” said Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. He was speaking at the Organ Donation Promotion and Awareness Campaign, organised at Raj Bhavan on Thursday. The National Service Scheme and Board of Student Welfare at Savitribai Phule Pune University is conducting the campaign.

“It has an important place in human life, and it is necessary to revive the culture of organ donation to prevent loss of life due to organ failure,” he added.

The campaign commenced on Thursday, and will end on August 20. Nitin Karmalkar, Vice Chancellor of Pune University, said students, teachers and non-teaching staff of the university campus, as well as affiliated colleges, will participate in the campaign. So far, more than 2,000 organ donors have registered within hours, and Karmalkar said he is confident there will be excellent response in the next seven days.

