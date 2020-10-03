Bhadohi police rules out rape, say 11-year-old Dalit girl was strangled

The officer said the two arrested were sent to jail on Friday, while the 16-year-old boy was sent to a juvenile home.(Representational)

A day after an 11-year-old Dalit girl was found murdered in a village in Bhadohi district with her head “smashed with a brick”, the police on Friday said the victim was strangled, and there were multiple injuries on her head. Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said the autopsy report did not confirm rape.

The police on Thursday detained a 16-year-old boy in connection with the murder, and arrested his father and a relative. They are also Dalits. According to the investigators, an old enmity between the families of the victim and the accused led to the murder.

“The post-mortem report states that the girl was killed by strangulation and multiple injuries on her head. There was no confirmation of rape in the incident. This is a case of enmity between the two families. And those who have been arrested have confessed to killing the girl,” said Ram Badan Singh.

Asked about the motive of the accused, the SP added, “The family of the accused had an issue with a relative of the victim’s family over him playing songs on radio near a girl belonging to the family of accused persons. The accused family felt that he, a teenaged boy, was trying to harass and bother a 15-year-old girl of the family of the accused. On this issue, there had been several fights. On September 28, there was a big fight and the accused had threatened to ruin the family’s lives.”

The officer said the two arrested were sent to jail on Friday, while the 16-year-old boy was sent to a juvenile home.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd