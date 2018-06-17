Bhadohi clashes: 18 persons arrested after two communities clash on Eid

As many as 18 persons have been arrested in the case so far. (Representational) As many as 18 persons have been arrested in the case so far. (Representational)

As many as 18 persons have been arrested in relation to the clashes between people from Dalit and Muslim communities in the Kotwali area of Bhadohi on Eid, the Uttar Pradesh police said Sunday. The area remained tense after an altercation broke out between the two communities on Saturday that left four persons injured.

Superintendent of Police Sachindra Patel said, “In the violence that erupted here between two communities yesterday, four persons sustained injuries in stone pelting. As many as 18 persons have been arrested.”

According to the SP, the problem had started three days ago when few boys belonging to Muslim community had forcibly entered a marriage place in a Dalit locality and objected to the choice of songs played at the event. The boys were allegedly beaten up and chased away, the official said.

“On the day of Eid, after the Muslim boys had offered namaz, they saw the Dalit boys, who had chased them away, and started beating them. At this point, stone pelting between the two communities broke out. Police reached the spot and controlled the situation. As many as 13 Muslim and five Hindu boys were arrested,” the SP said.

He added that a case has been registered and the police were in touch with people from both communities. On Saturday, the police had to deploy PAC in order to maintain peace during Eid.

