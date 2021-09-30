Bhabanipur bypoll Live Updates: Voting underway at Bhabanipur, 2 other Bengal seats amid tight security

Bhabanipur Assembly Bye-Election 2021 Polling live updates: Polling began at 7 am on Thursday for the bypolls to the Bhabanipur seat, where West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting, and two other constituencies amid tight security and stringent Covid-19 measures.

To ensure watertight security and peaceful polling in Bhabanipur on Thursday, the Election Commission on Wednesday decided to bring in 20 more companies of Central Armed Police Personnel.

The constituency, which has twice elected Mamata and is considered her home, will pit the Trinamool Congress supremo against two young faces — BJP’s Priyanka Tibrewal and the CPM’s Srijib Biswas. However, the polling, this time, assumes special significance as the CM is fighting to keep her chair, while the BJP is eyeing an encore of Nandigram where the Trinamool chief contested and lost to Suvendu Adhikari in the Assembly polls held earlier this year.

The bypolls are being held in south Kolkata’s Bhabanipur, and Jangipur and Samserganj seats in Murshidabad district. A total 6,97,164 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the three constituencies. Votes will be counted on October 3. The Pipili seat in Puri, Odisha, also goes to the polls today.