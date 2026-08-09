Beyond Zeenat: Inside Odisha’s next tiger translocation

“Once we receive the state government’s approval, the proposal will be placed before the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests. The NTCA will also be involved in the process,” the official said.

Odisha’s wildlife department has initiated the second phase of tiger translocation to Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) after the state successfully brought two tigresses from the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR), The Indian Express has learnt.

Official sources said approval from the government has been sought for the translocation of a male and a female tiger from Central India — either from Maharashtra or Madhya Pradesh.

A senior government official familiar with the exercise said the proposal is at a preliminary stage. “A decision in this regard will be taken at the highest level only after detailed deliberations from various aspects,” the official said.