Beyond Zeenat: Inside Odisha’s next tiger translocation

Sujit Bisoyi is a Special Correspondent with the Indian Express and covers Odisha. His interests are in politics, policy and people’s stories. He tweets at @bisoyisujit87 ... Read More
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Odisha’s wildlife department has initiated the second phase of tiger translocation to Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) after the state successfully brought two tigresses from the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR), The Indian Express has learnt.
Official sources said approval from the government has been sought for the translocation of a male and a female tiger from Central India — either from Maharashtra or Madhya Pradesh.
A senior government official familiar with the exercise said the proposal is at a preliminary stage. “A decision in this regard will be taken at the highest level only after detailed deliberations from various aspects,” the official said.
In 2024, two tigresses — Zeenat and Jamuna — were brought to Similipal from TATR as part of a carefully planned effort to diversify the gene pool of tigers in the reserve.
Similipal, spread across northern Odisha, is home to the country’s only known population of pseudo-melanistic tigers, popularly called black tigers because of the unusually thick black stripes that merge across their coats. Scientists believe the trait became common because the tiger population remained geographically isolated for generations, resulting in extensive inbreeding.
While the striking appearance of Similipal’s tigers has drawn global attention, conservationists have long worried about the genetic consequences of such isolation.
Officials said Zeenat’s relocation was intended to introduce fresh genetic material into the population and reduce the prevalence of inbreeding-linked traits that could threaten the long-term survival of the reserve’s tigers.
Zeenat, relocated to Similipal in November 2024, gave birth to four cubs in May this year, a development considered a major milestone in the reserve’s conservation history. According to STR sources, all four cubs are healthy.
Jamuna, the first tigress brought to STR in October 2024, is yet to find a mate. Officials said she has since moved to the nearby Kuldiha Wildlife Sanctuary.
“Once we receive the state government’s approval, the proposal will be placed before the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests. The NTCA will also be involved in the process,” the official said.
Meanwhile, a rare pseudo-melanistic tiger found dead in the core area of Similipal Friday. The patrolling staff discovered the carcass of the big cat in the Upper Barakumuda region of Similipal South Division.
The STR authorities ordered an inquiry into the incident, officials said.