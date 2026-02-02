Beyond roads and rails: How Rs 12,000-crore National Waterway-5 could turn Odisha into India’s maritime powerhouse

Proposed in 2008 to put in place an economical and environment-friendly transport system, the project failed to make headway due to multiple issues, including lack of support from various agencies, financial constraints and viability concerns.

The long-pending National Waterway (NW)-5, proposed to create an alternative freight transportation mode, is expected to finally see the light of day following its announcement in the Union Budget Sunday.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Budget, announced the operationalisation of 20 new National Waterways over the next five years, starting with Rs 12,204-crore NW-5 in Odisha. The proposed waterway in the state will connect mineral-rich areas such as Talcher and Angul and industrial centres like Kalinganagar to the ports of Paradip and Dhamra, the finance minister said.

Proposed in 2008 to put in place an economical and environment-friendly transport system, the project failed to make headway due to multiple issues, including lack of support from various agencies, financial constraints and viability concerns. Although the state government had signed a memorandum of understanding with the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) to develop NW-5 in June 2014, the project did not take off.