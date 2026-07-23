Beyond apples: Why blueberries could be Kashmir’s next success story

For generations, the apple has dominated Kashmir’s horticultural landscape. But recent trials in the Valley appear to have opened a new, and previously unexplored, frontier: blueberries.

An experimental plantation by the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Science and Technology (SKUAST) under a Department of Science and Technology (DST)-funded project appears to have shown encouraging results. Experts believe the fruit can complement Kashmir’s mainstay of apple by growing in viable horticultural lands unsuitable for apple — the foothills and marshy land.

“The results [of the trial] were phenomenal. The size of the berries, the taste is far better than we had expected. The idea is not to present it as an alternative to apples but as a fruit that will complement apples,” says Ashaq Pandit, head of Pomology department at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Science and Technology (SKUAST) Kashmir.