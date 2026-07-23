Beyond apples: Why blueberries could be Kashmir’s next success story

Successful blueberry trials in Kashmir suggest the high-value fruit could complement apple cultivation by thriving in acidic soils unsuitable for orchards, offering farmers a profitable new crop.

Written by: Bashaarat Masood
3 min readJul 23, 2026 12:27 PM IST
Blueberries from SKUAST's trial plantation in Kashmir. (Express Photo)Blueberries from SKUAST's trial plantation in Kashmir. (Express Photo)
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For generations, the apple has dominated Kashmir’s horticultural landscape. But recent trials in the Valley appear to have opened a new, and previously unexplored, frontier: blueberries.

An experimental plantation by the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Science and Technology (SKUAST) under a Department of Science and Technology (DST)-funded project appears to have shown encouraging results. Experts believe the fruit can complement Kashmir’s mainstay of apple by growing in viable horticultural lands unsuitable for apple — the foothills and marshy land.

“The results [of the trial] were phenomenal. The size of the berries, the taste is far better than we had expected. The idea is not to present it as an alternative to apples but as a fruit that will complement apples,” says Ashaq Pandit, head of Pomology department at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Science and Technology (SKUAST) Kashmir.

Unlike apples, which need well-drained, loamy and slightly acidic soil, blueberries need highly acidic soil — such as that found near mountains, streams and marshy land.

A handful of promise: Blueberries could be Kashmir's next horticultural success.(Express Photo) A handful of promise: Blueberries could be Kashmir’s next horticultural success.(Express Photo)

The experts say blueberries, a short bushy plant, grow well in acidic soil with a pH of 3.5 to 4.5, where apple trees can’t grow.

“We have large areas of degraded land like the land near the mountains, land surrounding streams and the marshy land,” Pandit said. “By planting blueberries, these tracts can be converted into productive land. Since we can plant them in grow bags, we can plant them in places that are prone to floods and remove them to safer places when needed.”

Growing blueberries can also be rewarding. Widely considered a superfood, blueberries are low in calories and packed with powerful antioxidants, fibre, and essential vitamins — meaning that they fetch profitable prices.

In India, blueberries sell for around Rs 2000 per kilogram.

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“On an average, we can grow around 3,200 plants on an acre of land. At a conservative estimate of two kilograms per plant, an acre of land will give us 6,400 kilograms. Since blueberry is an exotic, high-value fruit, if we assume a farmgate price of only Rs 1,000 per kilogram, it turns out to be Rs 64 lakh per acre or Rs 8 lakh for a kanal of land. Even at half of this price, it is very profitable,” Pandit, head of Pomology department at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Science and Technology (SKUAST) Kashmir, says.

Also Read | Bitter harvest: Why Kashmir’s apple growers are staring at massive losses

Another advantage is that unlike apples, blueberry plants are highly disease-resistant and require very little pesticide.

“The good thing is that there are no chances of transfer of disease from blueberries to other plants,” Pandit says.

While blueberries are already grown in Madhya Pradesh, experts believe that Kashmir’s weather naturally suits their cultivation.

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“In Madhya Pradesh, they grow it under poly-house conditions. The variety produced there has different genetics and is less tasty,” he says. “Here, our weather is naturally suited for the crop.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Bashaarat Masood
Bashaarat Masood

Bashaarat Masood is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express. He has been covering Jammu and Kashmir, especially the conflict-ridden Kashmir valley, for two decades. Bashaarat joined The Indian Express after completing his Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University in Kashmir. He has been writing on politics, conflict and development. Bashaarat was awarded with the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards in 2012 for his stories on the Pathribal fake encounter. Expertise and Experience Two Decades of Frontline Reporting: Bashaarat has spent 20 years documenting the evolution of Kashmir, from high-intensity conflict and political shifts to socio-economic development. Award-Winning Investigative Journalism: He is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award (2012). This honor was bestowed for his reporting on the Pathribal fake encounter, a series of stories that highlighted his ability to handle sensitive human rights and security issues with investigative rigor. Specialized Beats: His authoritative coverage spans: Political Transitions: Tracking the shift from statehood to Union Territory, electoral dynamics, and the pulse of local governance. Security & Conflict: Providing nuanced reporting on counter-insurgency, civil liberties, and the impact of the conflict on the civilian population. Development: Documenting the infrastructure, healthcare, and educational landscape within the Valley. Academic Background: He holds a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University of Kashmir, providing him with a localized academic and professional foundation that is rare in regional reporting. ... Read More

 

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