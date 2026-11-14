Beware of Pakistan-made whitening creams: Madhya Pradesh’s latest advisory

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the... Read More
- Tags:
- bhopal
- CDSCO
- FDA
- Indore
- Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh has begun its crackdown on Pakistan-made whitening creams across the state, directing its police to probe their supply connections, even as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a statewide public health advisory against them.
The development comes after the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) flagged them for containing excessive levels of heavy metals and lacking mandatory import registration certificates. The advisory comes amid reports of the products continuing to circulate in local markets, with enforcement teams seizing stocks in Indore and Bhopal Police initiating an investigation into their supply network.
The two products identified by the regulators are Goree Beauty Cream and Chandni Whitening Cream, both carrying the label “Made in Pakistan”. The state’s November 14 advisory, issued by the Office of the Commissioner, Food Safety and Controller, Food and Drug Administration, Madhya Pradesh, warns consumers against purchasing or using the products, citing potential health risks from excessive heavy metal content.
Quoting the central regulator’s findings, the Madhya Pradesh order states that the products “are unauthorised and contain excessive heavy metals beyond the specified limits”, which could pose health risks to consumers, including toxic effects.
The CDSCO’s testing and analysis established that neither of the two products had been issued the mandatory registration certificate for import and sale in India. Consequently, they were not authorised for sale in the domestic market.
Bhopal Police have begun investigating how Pakistani-made products entered the country despite the restrictions. The investigation is examining the supply chain, including those allegedly bringing the cream into India, supplying it to retailers and distributing it through local markets,” said a senior police officer.
Minister Vishwas Kailash Sarang has also directed the police and the departments concerned to investigate the matter and take appropriate action.
In its November 14 notice, the Madhya Pradesh FDA has asked consumers not to buy either product and not to use them if they have already bought them. It has also cautioned against using similarly named cosmetic products.
The advisory further urges consumers to purchase only authorised cosmetics and check product labels for the manufacturing licence number, manufacturer’s details, batch number, manufacturing date and expiry date. For imported cosmetics, consumers should also verify the registration details and the manufacturer’s identity, the advisory said.