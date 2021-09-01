Between diesel price and deep sea: Many fishermen unable to set sail

Fishing SEASON begins Wednesday but an uneasy calm prevails in Junagadh’s Mangrol harbour, one of the biggest fishing hubs of Gujarat. The fishermen are a worried lot, thanks to high diesel price as well as falling export volumes of seafood and low consumption in the domestic market due to the pandemic.

Fishermen leaders apprehend a sizeable number of them will not be able to set sail this season.

Devchand Vardhan, a crew member of a fishing boat, says, “Diesel costs Rs 97 a litre. I don’t know if my boat owner owner, can afford such high prices.” Gopal Sukhadiya, whose family owns five fishing trawlers, shares Vardhan’s worries. “Diesel price has shot up from around Rs 65 per litre at the beginning of the fishing season last year to Rs 97 now. Apart from that, China, the largest importer of Indian marine products, is not buying our fish. So even if I get a good catch, there is no certainty that I will get a good price,” Sukhadiya says.

“Last fishing season was lost to Covid-19 pandemic and consequent crash in the fish market. I had to borrow money from three persons to repay the bank loan.”

Fishing season in Gujarat usually begins from August 15 and ends on May 13. This year, the state government pushed it to September 1, anticipating rough sea conditions.

According to fishermen, a trawler burns around 3,500 litre diesel during a typical fishing trip lasting 15 to 21 days. “Due to the soaring diesel price, a fishing trip this season is likely to cost at least Rs 4 lakh, higher by a quarter compared to last year,” says Damodar Chamudiya, chairman of Mahavir Machchhimar Sahkari Mandali, a cooperative society of fishermen.

Around 2,000 boats operate from the harbour but Mangrol Kharva Boat Association says around a third of them won’t be able to resume fishing this season. “Small-time fishermen have not been able to clear their loans for past two years and they may not be able to cope with the increased input costs. Around 30 per cent of boats here won’t be able to set sail as their owners have run out of savings,” says its vice-president Jamnadas Vantur.