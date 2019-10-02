‘Better to maintain silence’: Karan Singh on Jammu and Kashmir

Karan Singh, son of Maharaja Hari Singh of Jammu and Kashmir, has said he prefers to stay mum on present state of Jammu and Kashmir.

“I will not say anything on Jammu and Kashmir. At this juncture, it is better to maintain silence,” said Singh, when asked about the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir after the scrapping of Article 370 in August.

Singh was speaking on the sidelines of the inaugural session of the 5th World Parliament of Science, Religion and Philosophy, organised by MIT World Peace University.

Referring to the growing atrocities in the country in the name of religion, Singh said, “The tragedy is that terrorism is being spread in the name of religion. We are living in an age of turmoil, where the past is disappearing and there are several unanswered questions about the future.”

On the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Singh fondly remembered his meeting with Gandhiji, who had once visited the residence of Maharaja Hari Singh in Srinagar.