‘Better if you join me’: PM Modi jokes with CM Revanth Reddy at Hyderabad event

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in Hyderabad as he inaugurated six development projects worth Rs 9,400 crore, he turned to Telangana Chief Minister and Congress leader A Revanth Reddy and joked that it would be “better if you join me”.

“Whatever, the central government (under former prime minister Manmohan Singh) gave Gujarat in 10 years (when Modi was Gujarat CM), I am also ready to give you… But the state will then be left with half of what it is securing from the Centre now, and you will not be able to achieve your goals. That’s why, it is better you join with me,” PM Modi said with a smile, referring to a request made by Reddy in the latter’s speech earlier that the Modi government should support Telangana like the Manmohan Singh government supported Gujarat.

Modi also said, “Revanthji had said that he would not make political statements. So, I also won’t do that.” He went on to say, “The Railway Budget of undivided Andhra Pradesh was Rs 1,000 crore. But now, for Telangana alone, the Budget is over Rs 5,500 crore.”

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “… I would like to tell Revanth Reddy that whatever the Government of India has given to Gujarat in 10 years of rule, I am ready to give to you, but based on my knowledge that as soon as I do that, what you are… https://t.co/t8yEOK08wx pic.twitter.com/hFkOVtyxjM — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2026

On Sunday, the PM inaugurated six development projects worth Rs 9,400 crore and dedicated them to the nation. In his speech held at HICC in Hyderabad, he said that Telangana greatly benefited from central government projects and that the state would develop along with the country.

The projects will help create thousands of jobs and also improve the connectivity of Telangana, the PM said. “The country is going on the ‘reform express’, and today’s India is also manufacturing advanced infrastructure.”

Modi’s speech followed Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s. Reddy referred to various development projects of the Union government and said that Telangana would contribute 10% of the $3 trillion economy that Modi envisages.

Reddy said, “When Dr Manmohan Singh was the prime minister of the country, PM Modi was chief minister and realised the Gujarat Model in 10 years. Similarly, the people of Telangana hope to realise the Telangana Model of development under me as Chief Minister in the next 10 years…” Just as Manmohan Singh supported Gujarat, Reddy requested Modi to support Telangana’s development. In the speech which blurred political lines, in a way, Revanth Reddy also said that while Modi wants the development of India, he should also take Telangana along.

“For Telangana’s development, please spend two hours, so that we can present our development proposals to you,” Reddy said, even as he added that the Centre should have a single window system for approving proposals of the six major cities. He added, “Modiji is known for his big heart. I request him to turn towards Telangana and support our development projects.”

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Among the projects inaugurated on Sunday by PM Modi were Zaheerabad Industrial Park (National Industrial Manufacturing Zone), IOC Terminal at Malkapur and a multi-tracking of railway line between Kazipet and Vijayawada.