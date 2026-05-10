‘Better if you join me’: PM Modi jokes with CM Revanth Reddy at Hyderabad event

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in Hyderabad as he inaugurated six development projects worth Rs 9,400 crore, he turned to Telangana Chief Minister and Congress leader A Revanth Reddy and joked that it would be “better if you join me”.
“Whatever, the central government (under former prime minister Manmohan Singh) gave Gujarat in 10 years (when Modi was Gujarat CM), I am also ready to give you… But the state will then be left with half of what it is securing from the Centre now, and you will not be able to achieve your goals. That’s why, it is better you join with me,” PM Modi said with a smile, referring to a request made by Reddy in the latter’s speech earlier that the Modi government should support Telangana like the Manmohan Singh government supported Gujarat.
Modi also said, “Revanthji had said that he would not make political statements. So, I also won’t do that.” He went on to say, “The Railway Budget of undivided Andhra Pradesh was Rs 1,000 crore. But now, for Telangana alone, the Budget is over Rs 5,500 crore.”
On Sunday, the PM inaugurated six development projects worth Rs 9,400 crore and dedicated them to the nation. In his speech held at HICC in Hyderabad, he said that Telangana greatly benefited from central government projects and that the state would develop along with the country.
The projects will help create thousands of jobs and also improve the connectivity of Telangana, the PM said. “The country is going on the ‘reform express’, and today’s India is also manufacturing advanced infrastructure.”
Modi’s speech followed Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s. Reddy referred to various development projects of the Union government and said that Telangana would contribute 10% of the $3 trillion economy that Modi envisages.
Reddy said, “When Dr Manmohan Singh was the prime minister of the country, PM Modi was chief minister and realised the Gujarat Model in 10 years. Similarly, the people of Telangana hope to realise the Telangana Model of development under me as Chief Minister in the next 10 years…” Just as Manmohan Singh supported Gujarat, Reddy requested Modi to support Telangana’s development. In the speech which blurred political lines, in a way, Revanth Reddy also said that while Modi wants the development of India, he should also take Telangana along.
“For Telangana’s development, please spend two hours, so that we can present our development proposals to you,” Reddy said, even as he added that the Centre should have a single window system for approving proposals of the six major cities. He added, “Modiji is known for his big heart. I request him to turn towards Telangana and support our development projects.”
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Among the projects inaugurated on Sunday by PM Modi were Zaheerabad Industrial Park (National Industrial Manufacturing Zone), IOC Terminal at Malkapur and a multi-tracking of railway line between Kazipet and Vijayawada.
Nikhila Henry is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. With a career spanning 17 years, she has established herself as an authoritative voice on South Indian affairs, specialising in the complex intersections of politics, education, and social justice.
Experience & Career: Nikhila commenced her journalism career in 2007 as an education correspondent for The Times of India in Hyderabad,where she gained recognition for her coverage of student politics. Her professional trajectory includes a four-year tenure at The Hindu, where she focused on minority affairs and social welfare. In 2019, she took on a leadership role as the South Bureau Chief for The Quint, where she directed regional coverage across all five South Indian states. Her expansive career also includes a tenure at the BBC in New Delhi and contributions to prestigious international outlets such as The Sunday Times (London) and HuffPost India.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nikhila’s reportage is marked by a deep-seated understanding of grassroots movements and institutional policy. Her core focus areas include:
Regional Politics: Comprehensive analysis of the socio-political dynamics across South India.
Education & Student Movements: Chronicling the evolution of Indian academics and the rise of youth activism.
Minority Affairs: Rigorous reporting on the welfare, rights, and challenges facing marginalized communities.
National Beat: Elevating regional stories to national prominence through investigative and on-ground reporting.
Authoritativeness & Trust
A respected figure in Indian media, Nikhila is not only a seasoned reporter but also an accomplished author and editor. She authored the critically acclaimed book The Ferment: Youth Unrest in India and edited Caste is Not a Rumour, a collection of writings by Rohith Vemula. Her dual background in daily news reporting and long-form authorship allows her to provide readers with a nuanced, historically-informed perspective on contemporary Indian society.
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