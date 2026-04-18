‘Betrayal of Nari Shakti’: BJP to hit streets today for massive nationwide protests as INDIA bloc ‘stalls’ Women’s Reservation Bill

2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Apr 18, 2026 12:09 PM IST
Initial phase of the campaign, which includes a march by the party’s women members outside Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s official residence in Sunehri Bagh, was chalked out on Friday during a huddle almost immediately after the 131 Amendment Bill, 2026, was defeated in the Lok Sabha.
Putting into motion what insiders said would be a sustained campaign against the INDIA bloc of opposition parties till the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned nationwide protests alongside an outreach over the ‘Nari Shanti Vandan Adhiniyam’ or Women’s Reservation Bill on Saturday.
According to sources, the initial phase of the campaign, which includes a march by the party’s women members outside Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s official residence in Sunehri Bagh, was chalked out on Friday during a huddle almost immediately after the 131 Amendment Bill, 2026, was defeated in the Lok Sabha.
Senior BJP leaders, who took to social media to express their outrage after the Bill could not muster the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha, were in attendance at a meeting with BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh and BJP president Nitin Nabin.
सदन में आज सिर्फ एक बिल नहीं गिरा… देश की आधी आबादी के सपनों, उम्मीदों और हक को कुचला गया है।
This, according to sources, was followed by an online meeting by Santhosh and Nabin with the BJP’s state unit chiefs across the country, where instructions to hit the streets for both protest marches as well as demonstrations outside the houses of prominent leaders or the headquarters of the four chief INDIA bloc parties are said to have been issued.
“Any Women empowerment is allergic to @INCIndia, @arivalayam , @samajwadiparty & @AITCofficial. Worst part is they celebrated the failure of Constitution amendment bill. Now it’s time for Country’s #NariShakti to show these parties what it means betrayal,” Santhosh alleged in an X post shortly after the Bill was defeated.
On Friday evening, the BJP signed off with a social media list which insiders said put on display how the BJP would handle the issue over the coming days: a sketch of Prime Minister Narendra Modi supporting a flag bearing the name of the Act while the LoP in the Lok Sabha pulls it down.
Jatin Anand is an Assistant Editor with the national political bureau of The Indian Express. With over 16 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is a seasoned expert in national governance, electoral politics, and bureaucratic affairs. Having covered high-stakes beats including the Election Commission of India (ECI), intelligence, and urban development, Jatin provides authoritative analysis of the forces shaping Indian democracy. He is an alumnus of Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU) and the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where he specialized in Print Journalism.
Expertise
High-Stakes Beat Coverage: Throughout his decade-and-a-half career, Jatin has covered some of the most sensitive and influential beats in the country, including:
The Election Commission of India (ECI): Monitoring electoral policy, reforms, and the conduct of national and state polls.
National Security & Intelligence: Reporting on the internal mechanisms and developments within India's security apparatus.
Urban Development: Analyzing the policies and bureaucratic processes driving the transformation of India’s cities.
National Political Bureau: In his current role, he tracks the intersection of policy and politics, offering deep-dive reporting on the Union government and national political movements.
Academic Credentials:
Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU): Alumnus of one of Delhi's premier institutions.
Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai: Specialized in Print Journalism at India's most prestigious journalism school. ... Read More