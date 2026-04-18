‘Betrayal of Nari Shakti’: BJP to hit streets today for massive nationwide protests as INDIA bloc ‘stalls’ Women’s Reservation Bill

Initial phase of the campaign, which includes a march by the party’s women members outside Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s official residence in Sunehri Bagh, was chalked out on Friday during a huddle almost immediately after the 131 Amendment Bill, 2026, was defeated in the Lok Sabha.

Putting into motion what insiders said would be a sustained campaign against the INDIA bloc of opposition parties till the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned nationwide protests alongside an outreach over the ‘Nari Shanti Vandan Adhiniyam’ or Women’s Reservation Bill on Saturday.

According to sources, the initial phase of the campaign, which includes a march by the party’s women members outside Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s official residence in Sunehri Bagh, was chalked out on Friday during a huddle almost immediately after the 131 Amendment Bill, 2026, was defeated in the Lok Sabha.

Senior BJP leaders, who took to social media to express their outrage after the Bill could not muster the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha, were in attendance at a meeting with BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh and BJP president Nitin Nabin.