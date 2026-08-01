Betrayal of faith: Pappu Yadav slams Govt over temple donation ‘theft’

3 min readAug 1, 2026 05:43 AM IST
Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan performed a skit on Parliament premises on Ram Temple donation “theft”. He speaks to Asad Rehman on his unique protest and other issues he wants to raise in the House
What was the idea behind the skit performed by you and other Opposition MPs on Parliament premises?
There has been regular toying with the faith of the people of Sanatan (Dharma)… To sell the dignity of Lord Ram and to play with the faith in him… There have been thefts at so many temples, which is a betrayal of (the trust of) crores of people. Our saints are raising their voice on this issue. But (not) our government, which set up the committee and appointed the treasurer for the Ram Temple… Why hasn’t the treasurer been arrested? He has been associated with RSS. The committee members have committed the theft, and this has made the devotees feel cheated. The government doesn’t want to say anything. They say they brought Lord Ram (with the temple), but now when theft has happened at the temple, they are quiet. Our protest today was symbolic; all the Opposition members are standing for protecting Sanatan. God doesn’t belong only to the RSS and the Treasurer of the Ram Temple Trust can’t be God.
Were all Opposition parties on board for this kind of protest?
Protests have been happening every day… Lord Ram reflects in all of us. This kind of theft is shameful. The country wants the culprits to be arrested and wants the PM to speak on this.
Speaker Om Birla has taken cognizance of your protest and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and other BJP leaders have been critical of it. If the Speaker takes any action, are you ready for it?
We didn’t use any unparliamentary language, and didn’t do anything undignified… The Speaker is most respected by all of us. We are ready for any sacrifice for our religion and temples.
The Opposition has been demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Will that demand continue on Monday?
We will raise this question strongly. The way our students were treated — mercilessly beaten up, clothes of daughters torn… The direct question is for the Home Minister. They are saying the magistrate passes the order. Then why do you blame (late SP leader) Mulayam Singh Yadav for what happened to karsevaks (in Ayodhya in 1990)? Our leader is clear that the Home Minister is responsible for what happened. They are quiet on the Ram Temple donation theft issue and the action of students. If you brought Lord Ram and you did the inauguration (of the temple), then you are guilty of theft too.
What will be the strategy of the Opposition for the remainder of the session?
There are many issues — the biggest being the issue of Sanatan and what has happened to students (during Jantar Mantar protests). The way the Trust has stolen money and betrayed people. The issue of ethanol, gas prices and foreign policy are also there. You can’t pass Bills without the Opposition.