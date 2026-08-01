Betrayal of faith: Pappu Yadav slams Govt over temple donation ‘theft’

Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan performed a skit on Parliament premises on Ram Temple donation “theft”. He speaks to Asad Rehman on his unique protest and other issues he wants to raise in the House

What was the idea behind the skit performed by you and other Opposition MPs on Parliament premises?

There has been regular toying with the faith of the people of Sanatan (Dharma)… To sell the dignity of Lord Ram and to play with the faith in him… There have been thefts at so many temples, which is a betrayal of (the trust of) crores of people. Our saints are raising their voice on this issue. But (not) our government, which set up the committee and appointed the treasurer for the Ram Temple… Why hasn’t the treasurer been arrested? He has been associated with RSS. The committee members have committed the theft, and this has made the devotees feel cheated. The government doesn’t want to say anything. They say they brought Lord Ram (with the temple), but now when theft has happened at the temple, they are quiet. Our protest today was symbolic; all the Opposition members are standing for protecting Sanatan. God doesn’t belong only to the RSS and the Treasurer of the Ram Temple Trust can’t be God.