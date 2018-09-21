Best way to celebrate ‘Surgical Strike Day’ is for PM Modi to visit slain BSF jawan’s family: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Express file photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Express file photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday said the “best way” to celebrate the ‘Surgical Strike Day’ would be for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the family of a BSF soldier, who was hacked to death by Pakistan troops earlier this week.

“The best way to celebrate surgical strike day wud be for the PM to visit the family of Sh Narendra Singh, who was tortured and slain by Pak this week (sic),” Kejriwal responded to a UGC communication on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal paid a visit to Sonipat, Haryana to meet the family of Narendra Singh, who was killed by Pakistani troops along the international border (IB) near Jammu. He also announced that his government will amend a rule on giving ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore and a job to the next of kin provided the martyr’s permanent address at the time of joining service was in Delhi.

Assuring to hold a cabinet meeting next week relating to the current rule, Kejriwal said, “There is a lacuna in this rule as several families (martyrs/families) have settled in Delhi later. So, we will change this rule and bring changes in a manner so that we are able to include sacrifices made by martyrs like Narender and are able to provide this ex-gratia grant and a job to the next of kin of Narender ji.”

The chief minister informed that Kumar had joined forces in 1988, during which time Harayana was mentioned as his permanent address. In this case, he was informed that for the past 8-10 years, Kumar and his family had been residing in Delhi.

“We strongly condemn this cowardly act. Pakistan killed him in brutal manner and tortured him before death…There is growing anger not just in this village or Haryana, but across the country for how long will Pakistan keep killing our soldiers like this,” he said.

Lashing out at the central government, Kejriwal questioned Modi’s inaction towards Pakistan. “If writing love letters won’t do, will cutting cake on their (the then PM Nawaz Sharif) birthday help. After all, for how long will our soldiers tolerate this. This is not acceptable to the country. We want action, we don’t want speeches,” Kejriwal said.

