BEST strike: Many unaware, some walk, others skip work

UNAWARE THAT over 30,000 Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) workers were on strike, many bus commuters were seen waiting at stops in the city and suburbs alike, on Tuesday. Serpentine queues for autos and taxis outside railway stations like Bhandup and CSMT added to the woes of regular commuters.

Among the aggrieved was Nishank Anand (22), a first-time visitor from Gujarat, waiting at a bus stop outside the Borivali railway station, hoping to get a bus to the IIT-Bombay campus in Powai. “Private cab fares are high. There is no Uber or Ola, “ he said.

Outside the Wadala Road station, a 69-year-old woman waited for a bus to go home. She waited for about half an hour before learning about the strike. Unwilling to shell out an extra penny, she decided to walk 3 km to get home, instead of taking a taxi. Bablu Yadav, an employee at a private firm, waited for bus number 702, from Dahisar to Ghodbander Road. After 20 minutes, an auto driver informed him that there will be no buses on Tuesday. Yadav then called his office to inform them about the strike and returned home.

While residents of Mumbai rued about the inconvenience, some tourists decided to explore the city on foot. French tourists Eugenie (26) and Marc Lee (28) on a two-day visit to Mumbai learnt that the bus from CSMT to Gateway of India was unoperational on Tuesday. They then decided to walk the stretch, taking pictures on the way.

BEST workers to continue strike today, govt invokes MESMA

The state government has invoked the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (MESMA) against 32,000 striking employees of the BEST after nearly 25 lakh daily commuters were left stranded on Tuesday.

However, the BEST employees will continue their strike as talks between them and their general manager and the municipal commissioner failed to yield results, said Shasank Rao, general secretory of the BEST workers’ union.

A BEST driver, Ganpat Yadav, received minor injuries on his hand during stone pelting in Wadala while there were reports of 10 buses being damaged during the commotion. However, sources said no one had come forward with a complaint and it could not be confirmed who was responsible for the vandalism.

Commuters complained that auto-rickshaw drivers tried taking advantage of the strike and, in some areas, charged five times the standard fares. “The strike is illegal and protesting staffers were asked to resume work without any delay, considering the hardships faced by lakhs. They must understand that the government has invoked the MESMA,” said a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The official added that if talks with top officers ended in a stalemate, then doors were open for the administration to act against employees.

Surendrakumar Bagade, general manager of the BEST, said talks with the union will only proceed if they called off the strike. He added that the administration had served notices to the staffers for making the services suffer and they will face strict action for taking part in the strike.

Meanwhile, the BEST strike has coincided with the two-day nationwide strike called by trade unions against government policies.