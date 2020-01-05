Best of Sunday Express: IIT-K prof’s gems, Army chief Naravane, ‘scoring machine’ Sweety Kumari

Top news from The Sunday Express Top news from The Sunday Express

Last week, Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s ‘Hum Dekhenge’ poem created a stir. This Sunday, we look at the books written by an IIT-Kanpur professor who claimed that the poem hurt religious sentiments. We also have a short profile on General M M Naravane, who took over as the Army chief last week. Our Sunday EYE cover story looks at how protest posters have embraced a new digital life during the anti-CAA protest. Don’t forget to read what our columnist Tavleen Singh has to say about Rahul Gandhi as the opposition leader.

Anti-nationals to rape to ‘Islamic’ Taj: IIT-K prof’s gems

From justifying the cost of building the world’s tallest statue of Shivaji since the government also spends on maintaining “Islamic sites” like the Taj Mahal to the ancestors of Indian Muslims being Hindus and Buddhists; these are the views of Vashi Mant Sharma, a temporary teacher at IIT-Kanpur. Sharma hit the headlines last month when he complained against a students’ demonstration on campus, where a poem by Faiz Ahmad Faiz was read to express solidarity with students of Jamia Millia Islamia.

Big Picture: Battle ready — Kejriwal’s transition of the perpetual protester to the affable family man

Chief Minister Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing teachers at the launch of the Delhi government’s ‘Constitution at 70’ campaign. (Express photo: Praveen Khanna)

Beaming from billboards, steering clear of personal attacks, focused on development, and refusing to be drawn into national debates, it’s a new Arvind Kejriwal to the forefront. In Aam Aadmi Party’s preparation for Delhi polls, Kejriwal has transitioned from the perpetual protester to the affable family man.

Sunday story: Army chief Naravane — An officer who is known to deliver

A humble man who is direct and professional with colleagues and an officer who is known to deliver. Apart from his experience in counter-insurgency ops and the strike corps, these are qualities likely to hold General M M Naravane in good stead, as he takes over as Army Chief.

Documents in Dindori

Premlata Yadav, a resident of Aanakheda village in Dindori, keeps all her documents securely in a trunk at her grandfather’s house. Her papers: Voter ID, Premlata Yadav, a resident of Aanakheda village in Dindori, keeps all her documents securely in a trunk at her grandfather’s house. Her papers: Voter ID, Aadhaar , Samagra Parivar card. (Express photo: Gajendra Yadav)

As the nation debates citizenship and the accompanying burden of proof, The Indian Express’ Milind Ghatwai travels to Dindori, Madhya Pradesh, to find out what “kagaz” means in a district where, as per the last Census, almost two in three people have no assets.

Opinion: A real leader needed

Prime Minister Modi will, however, remain unchallenged as long as his main rival on the political stage is Indira Gandhi’s grandson. This is unfortunate. A real opposition leader is needed if the outpouring of anger and violence that we have seen is to be channeled towards saving political ideas that must be saved. Tavleen Singh writes.

Girl from Bihar village is rugby’s ‘international young player of year’

Sweety Kumari, nicknamed as India’s “Scoring Machine” by teammates is excited about being picked as the “international young player of the year” by reputed women’s rugby website Scrumqueens. She was earlier declared by Asia Rugby as the “continent’s fastest player”. The 19-year-old loved watching defenders fly — and fall in vain around her, as her blitzing runs eluded their pursuing dives, writes Shivani Naik

Sunday EYE: Reading the Signs

Design by dissent: A protest against CAA at Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi (Photo: Tashi Tobgyal) Design by dissent: A protest against CAA at Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi (Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

Posters have become the signs of our times as nationwide protests continue against the CAA. The flood of posters at various marches and gatherings has evoked what Vladimir Mayakovsky, agitprop poster artist of the Bolshevik Revolution, proclaimed in 1917, “The streets shall be our brushes — the squares our palettes.” The protest poster is where art meets agitation, and where, sometimes, poetry meets politics. The current anti-CAA protests remains leaderless, but its voice is the poster — argumentative, witty and outspoken.

Idea Exchange: ‘It’s unthinkable to do n-test now unless you want to be N Korea…’

Nuclear physicists Kakodkar and Gangotra believe India’s nuclear industry “lost time” due to liability regime that followed 2008 nuclear deal, say the country should aim for 50 per cent nuclear energy, and insist that the space programme is about “national pride”, not jingoism.

Three years after demonetisation, a 75-yr-old realises her money is worth nothing

Rangammal kept money in this trunk. Her sister, she lost Rs 46,000. Arun Janardhanan Rangammal kept money in this trunk. Her sister, she lost Rs 46,000. Arun Janardhanan

Tamil Nadu resident Rangammal decided to tap into her savings after she was advised a cataract surgery. She and her sister had painstakingly saved Rs 46,000 over the decades, only to now realised that the notes are worthless as most of them are Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denominations. Almost three years after the Prime Minister announced demonetisation on November 8, 2016, the shock of note-ban still lingers. “Who can make savings invalid like this? Why should people save money then?” the 75-yr-old asks

Book review: Manufacturing Victory

Coomi Kapoor reviews journalist Rajdeep Sardesai’s book ‘2019: How Modi Won India’ based on the recently-held Lok Sabha Elections. “With an alert and inquisitive reporter’s instinct and refreshing boldness, at a time when journalistic candour is fast diminishing, Sardesai provides fascinating insight into Shah’s systematic build-up of Modi over the last few years. However, even the resourceful Sardesai has not quite succeeded in penetrating the inner circles of the regimented and secretive party. He is unable to give us an insider’s account of how decisions were arrived at and what happened behind closed doors during the campaign,” she writes.

