Glasgow’s mistaken identity case, Punjab poll battle, Ram Temple SIT probe: Today’s Premium reads

A Glasgow murder investigation that crossed continents and altered lives, the political calculations shaping Punjab's next election, fresh scrutiny of governance at the Ram Temple, and the emerging Indo-Pacific order — our Premium stories for today look beyond the headlines.

Written by: Express Web Desk
2 min readUpdated: Jul 8, 2026 02:40 PM IST
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A wrongful accusation that upended a Mumbai family’s life. A high-stakes political contest taking shape in Punjab. Questions over governance at the Ram Temple. And an analysis of the shifting balance of power in the Indo-Pacific. Here are today’s Premium stories from The Indian Express.

Two decades after a rape-murder in Glasgow, police showed up at Sougat Mukherjee’s door in India, certain they’d found their man. What followed was an arrest, a slide into depression, and a clearance that came years too late — the story of what mistaken identity actually costs. Sophiya Mathew reports.

Punjab heads to the polls early next year, and every major party is running scared: AAP is fighting anti-incumbency, Congress is chasing a comeback, SAD is trying to reinvent itself, and BJP still hasn’t found a foothold. Liz Mathew maps the fight in a state known for upending predictions.

An SIT probe into donation theft at the Ram Temple found CCTV blind spots, loosened frisking rules, and a cash-counting system built to fail. Bhupendra Pandey and Manish Sahu break down what the report found — and, in a companion piece, Deeptiman Tiwary tells you why the Trust running it operates unlike any other major temple body in India.

C Raja Mohan writes on the emerging ‘G Minus Two’ Indo-Pacific order: as the US and China harden their rivalry, the region’s balance may come down to its middle powers — India and Indonesia chief among them.

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