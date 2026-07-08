Glasgow’s mistaken identity case, Punjab poll battle, Ram Temple SIT probe: Today’s Premium reads

A wrongful accusation that upended a Mumbai family’s life. A high-stakes political contest taking shape in Punjab. Questions over governance at the Ram Temple. And an analysis of the shifting balance of power in the Indo-Pacific. Here are today’s Premium stories from The Indian Express.

Two decades after a rape-murder in Glasgow, police showed up at Sougat Mukherjee’s door in India, certain they’d found their man. What followed was an arrest, a slide into depression, and a clearance that came years too late — the story of what mistaken identity actually costs. Sophiya Mathew reports.

Punjab heads to the polls early next year, and every major party is running scared: AAP is fighting anti-incumbency, Congress is chasing a comeback, SAD is trying to reinvent itself, and BJP still hasn’t found a foothold. Liz Mathew maps the fight in a state known for upending predictions.