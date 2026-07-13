The ‘Satluj’ saga, Maharashtra TET leak, Delhi’s ‘expiry date’ racket, AI in courts: Today’s Premium reads

A film that has reopened debate around Punjab’s troubled past, an exam paper leak that exposed vulnerabilities in a supposedly secure system, the Supreme Court’s blueprint for AI in the judiciary, and an alleged racket that may have sent relabelled expired food products back into the market — here are today’s Premium stories from The Indian Express.
Can a film reopen old wounds — or does it force a society to confront memories it would rather leave buried? As the debate over Satluj and Punjab’s militancy years intensifies, Manraj Grewal Sharma revisits the political grievances, missteps and violence that shaped the state’s darkest chapter, and explains why many in Punjab believe remembering that history matters as much as moving on from it.
The Maharashtra TET question papers were meant to be secure — printed in secret at an out-of-state press and guarded by layers of protocol. But investigators say all it took to defeat the system was a folded paper hidden inside a shoe. This report traces how an alleged paper leak network turned the examination system’s own safeguards into vulnerabilities, and why the fallout could extend well beyond a single exam.
The Supreme Court has released draft rules to govern the use of artificial intelligence in courts, opening the door to AI-assisted administration while drawing clear red lines around judicial decision-making. This explainer breaks down what the proposed framework allows, what it prohibits, and what it could mean for litigants, judges and the future of India’s courts.
For years, cartons of chips, soft drinks and health drinks arrived at a nondescript unit in Delhi’s Okhla Industrial Area and left with fresh labels and new expiry dates, investigators allege. After a raid uncovered what police describe as a large-scale relabelling operation involving expired food products, Alok Singh traces how the alleged racket worked, the supply chain behind it, and why authorities fear some of these products may have reached consumers through e-commerce platforms.