The ‘Satluj’ saga, Maharashtra TET leak, Delhi’s ‘expiry date’ racket, AI in courts: Today’s Premium reads

A film that has reopened debate around Punjab’s troubled past, an exam paper leak that exposed vulnerabilities in a supposedly secure system, the Supreme Court’s blueprint for AI in the judiciary, and an alleged racket that may have sent relabelled expired food products back into the market — here are today’s Premium stories from The Indian Express.

Can a film reopen old wounds — or does it force a society to confront memories it would rather leave buried? As the debate over Satluj and Punjab’s militancy years intensifies, Manraj Grewal Sharma revisits the political grievances, missteps and violence that shaped the state’s darkest chapter, and explains why many in Punjab believe remembering that history matters as much as moving on from it.