Best cities for startups in India: Bengaluru on top, Delhi NCR second

Bengaluru topped the list as the best city to start a business. (photo credit: wikipedia)

10 best cities in India to start a business in 2026: Business Outreach recently released its ranking of the best cities in India to start a business, highlighting how opportunities and conditions vary across the country.

Since the launch of the Startup India mission in 2016, the number of government-recognised startups has risen sharply — from around 350 at the time to more than 2.35 lakh, according to the Startup India portal. However, this growth has been uneven across cities and regions.

The top 10 includes a mix of financial centres, IT hubs and relatively affordable cities, making the ranking a broad comparison of India’s startup and business ecosystems rather than a measure of a single factor.