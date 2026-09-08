Best cities for startups in India: Bengaluru on top, Delhi NCR second

10 best cities in India to start a business in 2026: Business Outreach recently released its ranking of the best cities in India to start a business, highlighting how opportunities and conditions vary across the country.
Since the launch of the Startup India mission in 2016, the number of government-recognised startups has risen sharply — from around 350 at the time to more than 2.35 lakh, according to the Startup India portal. However, this growth has been uneven across cities and regions.
The top 10 includes a mix of financial centres, IT hubs and relatively affordable cities, making the ranking a broad comparison of India’s startup and business ecosystems rather than a measure of a single factor.
Bengaluru topped the list as the best city to start a business. Business Outreach noted that the city remains the first choice for entrepreneurs, particularly for ventures that depend on technical talent, investor access and proximity to customers.
Delhi NCR ranked second, followed by Mumbai at third and Hyderabad at fourth. Pune ranked fifth, while Chennai and Ahmedabad ranked sixth and seventh, respectively. Jaipur and Kolkata occupied the eighth and ninth positions, while Kochi rounded out the top 10.
The ranking is based on five key parameters: funding activity, industry depth, cost of doing business, talent availability and state-level ease-of-doing-business support. The data was compiled and analysed from official public datasets available as of August 2026.
The publication said its top 10 ranking is not meant to identify a single national winner, but to assess the different kinds of markets and ecosystems available to businesses.
A city’s suitability depends largely on the nature of the venture and the ecosystem required to build and scale it. While some cities are particularly suited to deep-tech startups, others may offer stronger opportunities for D2C, manufacturing or other business models.
|Rank
|City
|1
|Bengaluru
|2
|Delhi NCR
|3
|Mumbai
|4
|Hyderabad
|5
|Pune
|6
|Chennai
|7
|Ahmedabad
|8
|Jaipur
|9
|Kolkata
|10
|Kochi