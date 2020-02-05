Best Budget under current global economic scenario: PM Modi to party MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP president J P Nadda and party leaders Nitin Gadkari, Harsh Vardhan and others in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express photo by Renuka Puri) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP president J P Nadda and party leaders Nitin Gadkari, Harsh Vardhan and others in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as the “best Budget under the current global economic scenario” and said that even critics are coming around to this view despite attempts by many to “mislead” people on it, sources said.

Addressing a BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, the first in this session, Modi is learnt to have also hailed the Bodo accord and the agreement to settle members of Bru-Reang tribe in Tripura. He called them “historic” successes of his government in this decade, which will usher in an era of peace in the Northeast after decades of bloodshed and violence.

According to sources, Modi told the party’s Parliamentarians that this has been the outcome of the persistent efforts of his government, as it did in curbing Maoist rebellion and boosting development in areas hit by Maoist violence.

States in the Northeast used to see frequent blockades and bandh, bringing life to a standstill for days, but things have now changed for the better, Modi is reported to have said in the meeting. In the meeting, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan gave a presentation on novel coronavirus, and how their respective ministry is dealing with the situation.

Addressing party MPs for the first time after he took over as the BJP national president, J P Nadda asked the members to campaign in Delhi, where the BJP is fighting a fierce battle to dislodge the AAP government. Nadda said the party has drafted a plan to get 240 BJP MPs to campaign in Delhi localities populated mostly by the poor for the February 8 election.

Modi and other senior leaders felicitated Nadda on his new role.

📢 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App