‘Best brother in the world’: Priyanka tweets heartfelt Raksha Bandhan message for Rahul Gandhi

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted out a touching message for brother Rahul Gandhi. Sharing an adorable childhood picture of herself with Rahul, Priyanka described him as the “best brother in the world.”

“I guess things haven’t changed that much, haan?! 😘..best brother in the world! Alongwith an image of two children sitting close to each other,” Priyanka wrote on Twitter, while tagging the former Congress president.

@RahulGandhi I guess things haven’t changed that much, haan?! 😘..best brother in the world! pic.twitter.com/rD3CrvHY8v — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 15, 2019

Twitteratis got a glimpse of their sibling affection during the Lok Sabha election campaigning as well. Both Rahul and Priyanka bumped into each other at Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur airport while they were headed to different directions to attend their respective meetings.

“Let me tell you what it means to be a good brother. What it means is that I am doing these massive long flights and I am going in a little helicopter squeezed up. And she is doing short flights and going in a big helicopter,” he said in the video posted on Facebook, with Priyanka laughing and quickly replying “that is not true”.

“But, I love her,” he had added.