Best Bakery case: Two accused charged with rioting, murder

A SESSIONS court on Monday framed charges against two persons in the 2002 Best Bakery case. Harshad Solanki and Mafat Gohil will face trial for charges including murder, attempt to murder, rioting and other sections of the Indian Penal Code for the communal violence in Vadodara in 2002.

During the violence in the bakery, 14 persons were killed. A total of 19 accused faced trial earlier, nine of whom were sentenced to life imprisonment by the trial court in 2006. They then challenged the order in the Bombay High Court, which confirmed the life term of four, while acquitting five in 2012. Solanki and Gohil were named as absconding accused at that time and were brought before the trial court only after their arrest in 2013.

While rejecting their bail pleas filed last year, the sessions court had said that there is sufficient evidence to prosecute them. It had also observed that some of the accused were convicted in the case and there was no evidence to show that they were not aware of the trial occurring against their co-accused.