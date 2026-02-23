Besides Lutyen’s statue, what else has changed at Rashtrapati Bhavan lately

A series of changes has taken place at Rashtrapati Bhavan over the last couple of years, which aim to move away from colonial-era influences and remove elements linked to the Mughal period.

Written by: Divya A
4 min readFeb 23, 2026 10:29 AM IST
The moves are aimed at reflecting Indian values and shedding traces of colonial-era legacy.Rashtrapati Bhavan has introduced several symbolic changes, including renaming halls and gardens and creating new cultural galleries. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

In the central courtyard of Rashtrapati Bhavan is a statue of British architect Edward Lutyens, who, along with Herbert Baker, designed the estate in the 1920s. On Monday, this would be replaced by a statue of C Rajagopalachari, the only Indian-born governor-general of the country, who also held the post between 1948 and 1950, when India became a Republic.

During his Mann ki Baat radio address Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the move as freedom from the mentality of slavery.

In fact, a series of changes has swept the hallowed corridors of Rashtrapati Bhavan over the last couple of years, in line with shedding the colonial era and the remnants of the Mughal rulers.

Granth Kutir

Exactly a month ago, on January 23, the speeches of Lord Curzon and the original works of William Hogarth at the Rashtrapati Bhavan library were replaced by Puranas, Vedas, Upanishads, and several other ancient manuscripts and books on Indian epics and philosophy.

These were among 2,300 books and manuscripts — in 11 classical languages — that now form part of Granth Kutir, the library at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

A statement from the President’s Office said Granth Kutir, or the library of scriptures, is part of Rashtrapati Bhavan’s efforts to shed its colonial legacy and create a dedicated space for about 2,300 books and manuscripts in 11 classical languages of India.

In January, the portraits of British aides-de-camp were removed from Rashtrapati Bhavan and replaced by 21 portraits of Param Vir Chakra awardees, as part of a gallery called Param Vir Dirgha, dedicated to recipients of the country’s highest military honour.

Story continues below this ad

Ganatantra Mandap and Ashok Mandap

In July last year, President Droupadi Murmu announced the renaming of two of the most important halls of Rashtrapati Bhavan – Durbar Hall and Ashok Hall – as Ganatantra Mandap and Ashok Mandap, respectively. While Durbar Hall is the venue of important ceremonies and celebrations such as the presentation of National Awards, Ashok Hall was originally a ballroom and is now used for special events.

As per a statement by Rashtrapati Bhavan in this regard, “There has been a consistent endeavour to make the ambience of the Rashtrapati Bhavan reflective of the Indian cultural values and ethos.”

The term “durbar” refers to courts and assemblies of Indian rulers and the British. It lost relevance after India became a Republic, that is, ‘Ganatantra’, the statement said, adding that the concept is deeply rooted in Indian society since ancient times, making Ganatantra Mandap an apt name for the venue.

“Renaming ‘Ashoka Hall’ as ‘Ashok Mandap’ brings uniformity in language and removes the traces of anglicisation while upholding the key values associated with the word ‘Ashok’,” it said.

Story continues below this ad
Also Read | The quiet art of coexistence: What North Block taught us about life, work, and animals

Amrit Udyan and Kartavya Path

In January 2024, a day before the historic Mughal Gardens were to open to the public for the season, Rashtrapati Bhavan announced that it would give them a common name, ‘Amrit Udyan’.

Spread over 15 acres, the grounds were named for their layout, inspired by Mughal gardens in Jammu and Kashmir and around the Taj Mahal. As per the Rashtrapati Bhavan website, which describes the gardens as “the soul of the Presidential Palace”, miniature paintings of India and Persia were also an inspiration for them.

In 2022, the pathway from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, previously known as Rajpath, was renamed Kartavya Path.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister’s Office had said: “It symbolises a shift from erstwhile Rajpath being an icon of power to Kartavya Path being an example of public ownership and empowerment.” These are “steps… in line with the Prime Minister’s second ‘Panch Pran’ for New India in Amrit Kaal: ‘remove any trace of colonial mindset’,” the statement said.

Divya A
Divya A
twitter

Divya A reports on travel, tourism, culture and social issues - not necessarily in that order - for The Indian Express. She's been a journalist for over a decade now, working with Khaleej Times and The Times of India, before settling down at Express. Besides writing/ editing news reports, she indulges her pen to write short stories. As Sanskriti Prabha Dutt Fellow for Excellence in Journalism, she is researching on the lives of the children of sex workers in India. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Direct benefit transferred: How a network in Rajasthan diverted cash from govt schemes
Direct benefit transferred: How a network in Rajasthan diverted cash from PM-Kisan, pension schemes
Alia Bhatt
'Namaskar' from London: Why Alia Bhatt's Hindi speech at the 2026 BAFTAs is winning the internet. Watch
The co-founder noted that the company has since implemented stricter internal controls
Delhi sneaker startup hires a CS graduate. Within a week, he uses 100% discount codes to scam Rs 2 lakh
South Africa vs India T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup | Slow death: South Africa's change-of-pace proves India's undoing in Ahmedabad in a run-chase that never got going
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement