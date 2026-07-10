Besides Hardeep Singh Nijjar, US charges Lawrence Bishnoi for attacks on Salman Khan, Gippy Grewal, Moosewala

Not only Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was gunned down in Canada in 2024, the United States Department of Justice indictment also held the Lawrence Bishnoi gang responsible for other incidents including shooting at the residence of actor Salman Khan, threats issued to Punjabi actor and singer Gippy Grewal, and “ordering and directing” the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala (Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu).

“Acts of violence committed by members and associates of the Bishnoi organised crime group, or OCG, often targeted prominent cultural, political, and business leaders in India and diaspora communities outside of India,” US DoJ indictment says.

It further stated that “the group had claimed responsibility through an interview with a media outlet for ordering and directing the murder of SSS, a prominent Indian singer and rapper who was murdered on May 29, 2022 in Mansa, Punjab,” the US DoJ says. This is most likely a reference to noted Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala (Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, or SSS), who was shot and killed on May 29, 2022, in Jawaharke village of the Mansa district.